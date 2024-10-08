Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu

Công Ty SmartOSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/11/2024
Công Ty SmartOSC

Tiếng Nhật

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tiếng Nhật Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Mức lương
18 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Nhật Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu

Read product requirements and documentation Design test: create test cases/test procedures Execute manual tests Analyze test results and posting bugs Assist in the improvement of quality and performance of software
Read product requirements and documentation
Design test: create test cases/test procedures
Execute manual tests
Analyze test results and posting bugs
Assist in the improvement of quality and performance of software

Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of experience in manual testing Can reading and writing Japanese N3/ N2 Have experience in working with Japanese customer Excellent knowledge of SDLC and testing methodologies. Experienced in writing SQL queries and strong knowledge in relational database structures Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process Experience with version control tools like Git, VSTS or SVN Ability to fully test feature from the stage of requirements analysis to regression testing.
At least 3 years of experience in manual testing
Can reading and writing Japanese N3/ N2
Have experience in working with Japanese customer
Excellent knowledge of SDLC and testing methodologies.
Experienced in writing SQL queries and strong knowledge in relational database structures
Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process
Experience with version control tools like Git, VSTS or SVN
Ability to fully test feature from the stage of requirements analysis to regression testing.

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary review twice a year Flexible working hour (Monday to Friday, between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference) Premium health care up Working in One of the largest Ecommerce Agencies in South East Asia – Professional English environment Free English, Japanese and professional training packages Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc. Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.
Salary review twice a year
Flexible working hour (Monday to Friday, between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference)
Premium health care up
Working in One of the largest Ecommerce Agencies in South East Asia – Professional English environment
Free English, Japanese and professional training packages
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty SmartOSC

Công Ty SmartOSC

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TP.HCM Văn phòng: Tầng 2, Tháp Tuổi Trẻ, 60A Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 9, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM/ Đà Nẵng Văn phòng: 31 Đường Trần Phú, Quận Hải Châu, Thành phố Đà Nẵng / Trụ sở chính: Handico Tower, Đường Phạm Hùng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tieng-nhat-thu-nhap-18-30-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job207747
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HAI THÀNH VIÊN NHANH NHANH
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH HAI THÀNH VIÊN NHANH NHANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HAI THÀNH VIÊN NHANH NHANH
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN THK HOLDINGS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN THK HOLDINGS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN THK HOLDINGS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ MEIKO
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ MEIKO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ MEIKO
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Phẩm Ba Đình
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Phẩm Ba Đình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Phẩm Ba Đình
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH STAR J
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH STAR J làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH STAR J
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH Y KHOA QUỐC TẾ LINA
Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ CÔNG TY TNHH Y KHOA QUỐC TẾ LINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH Y KHOA QUỐC TẾ LINA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HAI THÀNH VIÊN NHANH NHANH
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH HAI THÀNH VIÊN NHANH NHANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HAI THÀNH VIÊN NHANH NHANH
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN THK HOLDINGS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN THK HOLDINGS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN THK HOLDINGS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ MEIKO
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ MEIKO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ MEIKO
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Phẩm Ba Đình
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Phẩm Ba Đình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Phẩm Ba Đình
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH STAR J
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH STAR J làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH STAR J
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty cổ phần Dũng Mori làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Dũng Mori
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TSUKIMI SEKKEI VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TSUKIMI SEKKEI VIETNAM
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty TNHH Lisod Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Lisod Việt Nam
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty Cổ phần NAL Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần NAL Việt Nam
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
8 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI THỐNG NHÂN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI THỐNG NHÂN VIỆT NAM
11 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI THỐNG NHÂN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI THỐNG NHÂN VIỆT NAM
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DYM MEDICAL CENTER VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DYM MEDICAL CENTER VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM LUVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM LUVINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH TAIWA GROUP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TAIWA GROUP VIỆT NAM
13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật TNHH Pirago Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TNHH Pirago Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty TNHH Dr.Joy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 26 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dr.Joy Việt Nam
26 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty Cổ Phần Hợp Tác Đầu Tư Giáo Dục Quốc Tế Tín Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Hợp Tác Đầu Tư Giáo Dục Quốc Tế Tín Phát
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH Coature Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Coature Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH Coature Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Coature Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH Coature Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Coature Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH MUMESOFT INNOVATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MUMESOFT INNOVATION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH WORLDING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH WORLDING VIỆT NAM
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHÂN LỰC QUỐC TẾ GOLD STAR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHÂN LỰC QUỐC TẾ GOLD STAR
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC SPELL QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC SPELL QUỐC TẾ
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHÂN LỰC QUỐC TẾ GOLD STAR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHÂN LỰC QUỐC TẾ GOLD STAR
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH Javis Enterprise làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Javis Enterprise
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HẠT GIỐNG HY VỌNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HẠT GIỐNG HY VỌNG
2 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH DREAM GAMES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DREAM GAMES VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm