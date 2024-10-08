Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tiếng Nhật Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
Mức lương
18 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Nhật Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu
Read product requirements and documentation
Design test: create test cases/test procedures
Execute manual tests
Analyze test results and posting bugs
Assist in the improvement of quality and performance of software
Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years of experience in manual testing Can reading and writing Japanese N3/ N2 Have experience in working with Japanese customer Excellent knowledge of SDLC and testing methodologies. Experienced in writing SQL queries and strong knowledge in relational database structures Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process Experience with version control tools like Git, VSTS or SVN Ability to fully test feature from the stage of requirements analysis to regression testing.
At least 3 years of experience in manual testing
Can reading and writing Japanese N3/ N2
Have experience in working with Japanese customer
Excellent knowledge of SDLC and testing methodologies.
Experienced in writing SQL queries and strong knowledge in relational database structures
Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process
Experience with version control tools like Git, VSTS or SVN
Ability to fully test feature from the stage of requirements analysis to regression testing.
Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary review twice a year Flexible working hour (Monday to Friday, between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference) Premium health care up Working in One of the largest Ecommerce Agencies in South East Asia – Professional English environment Free English, Japanese and professional training packages Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc. Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.
Salary review twice a year
Flexible working hour (Monday to Friday, between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference)
Premium health care up
Working in One of the largest Ecommerce Agencies in South East Asia – Professional English environment
Free English, Japanese and professional training packages
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
