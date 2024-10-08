Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Nhật Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu

Read product requirements and documentation Design test: create test cases/test procedures Execute manual tests Analyze test results and posting bugs Assist in the improvement of quality and performance of software

Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of experience in manual testing Can reading and writing Japanese N3/ N2 Have experience in working with Japanese customer Excellent knowledge of SDLC and testing methodologies. Experienced in writing SQL queries and strong knowledge in relational database structures Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process Experience with version control tools like Git, VSTS or SVN Ability to fully test feature from the stage of requirements analysis to regression testing.

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary review twice a year Flexible working hour (Monday to Friday, between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference) Premium health care up Working in One of the largest Ecommerce Agencies in South East Asia – Professional English environment Free English, Japanese and professional training packages Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc. Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

