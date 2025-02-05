Tuyển Trade Marketing Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam
- Bắc Ninh: Bac Ninh, Bắc Ninh, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Responsibilities:
- You will execute the regional TT&L strategy for Sourcing project and Supply Base Management.
- You will prepare for Overland and Domestic General Cargo Trucking RFQ's by working closely with internal stakeholders, data analysis and external suppliers
- You will monitor performance with global KPIs and drive corrective actions where needed.
- You will drive strategies, implement targets and standards/processes for the business in order to improve cost and maximize spend value.
- You will manage RFI and RFQ process for general cargo from consolidation and verification of demands and requirements, including the end-to-end RFI and RFQ execution with suppliers,
- You will do submission of award proposals up to the signature of contract and implementation into SAP Ariba
- You will drive implementation of sourcing processes for General Cargo continuously benchmark the performance.
- You will drive special projects in the region in accordance with global TT&L Strategy.
- You will support on escalations for Sourcing issues to business during execution phase of the transports.
- Living Hitachi Energy’s core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Shuttle bus from Hanoi to Bac Ninh
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
