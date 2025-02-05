Tuyển Trade Marketing Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trade Marketing Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Trade Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Bac Ninh, Bắc Ninh, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Responsibilities:
- You will execute the regional TT&L strategy for Sourcing project and Supply Base Management.
- You will prepare for Overland and Domestic General Cargo Trucking RFQ's by working closely with internal stakeholders, data analysis and external suppliers
- You will monitor performance with global KPIs and drive corrective actions where needed.
- You will drive strategies, implement targets and standards/processes for the business in order to improve cost and maximize spend value.
- You will manage RFI and RFQ process for general cargo from consolidation and verification of demands and requirements, including the end-to-end RFI and RFQ execution with suppliers,
- You will do submission of award proposals up to the signature of contract and implementation into SAP Ariba
- You will drive implementation of sourcing processes for General Cargo continuously benchmark the performance.
- You will drive special projects in the region in accordance with global TT&L Strategy.
- You will support on escalations for Sourcing issues to business during execution phase of the transports.
- Living Hitachi Energy’s core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xe đưa đón
Shuttle bus from Hanoi to Bac Ninh

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Km 9 National Road 1A Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

