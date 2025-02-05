Tuyển Trade Marketing Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Responsibilities:

- You will execute the regional TT&L strategy for Sourcing project and Supply Base Management.

- You will prepare for Overland and Domestic General Cargo Trucking RFQ's by working closely with internal stakeholders, data analysis and external suppliers

- You will monitor performance with global KPIs and drive corrective actions where needed.

- You will drive strategies, implement targets and standards/processes for the business in order to improve cost and maximize spend value.

- You will manage RFI and RFQ process for general cargo from consolidation and verification of demands and requirements, including the end-to-end RFI and RFQ execution with suppliers,

- You will do submission of award proposals up to the signature of contract and implementation into SAP Ariba

- You will drive implementation of sourcing processes for General Cargo continuously benchmark the performance.

- You will drive special projects in the region in accordance with global TT&L Strategy.

- You will support on escalations for Sourcing issues to business during execution phase of the transports.

- Living Hitachi Energy’s core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.