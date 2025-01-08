Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 100000 - 100000 Triệu

Mức lương 100000 - 100000 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 10 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

• Male/female, University graduated or current university students.

• Able to work weekdays, morning 8am - 12am or afternoon 1.30pm- 5.30pm

• Good level of English and Vietnamese to communicate with foreign teachers.

• Previous experience as a teacher or teaching assistant would be an advantage.

• Ability to work in a way that promotes the safety and well-being of children/students.

• Professionalism and responsibility.

Tại Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Pay Rate: 50.000 - 70.000 VND/ lesson

• Working in a leading international education environment, regularly interacting with quality academic staff and teachers

