Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 100000 - 100000 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Tại Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)
Mức lương
100000 - 100000 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
10 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tây Hồ ...và 3 địa điểm khác, Quận Long Biên
Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 100000 - 100000 Triệu
public schools
Với Mức Lương 100000 - 100000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Male/female, University graduated or current university students.
• Able to work weekdays, morning 8am - 12am or afternoon 1.30pm- 5.30pm
• Good level of English and Vietnamese to communicate with foreign teachers.
• Previous experience as a teacher or teaching assistant would be an advantage.
• Ability to work in a way that promotes the safety and well-being of children/students.
• Professionalism and responsibility.
Tại Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Pay Rate: 50.000 - 70.000 VND/ lesson
• Working in a leading international education environment, regularly interacting with quality academic staff and teachers
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
