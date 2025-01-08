Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 100000 - 100000 Triệu

Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 100000 - 100000 Triệu

Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/02/2025
Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)

Trợ giảng tiếng Anh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Tại Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)

Mức lương
100000 - 100000 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
10 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tây Hồ ...và 3 địa điểm khác, Quận Long Biên

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 100000 - 100000 Triệu

public schools

Với Mức Lương 100000 - 100000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Male/female, University graduated or current university students.
• Able to work weekdays, morning 8am - 12am or afternoon 1.30pm- 5.30pm
• Good level of English and Vietnamese to communicate with foreign teachers.
• Previous experience as a teacher or teaching assistant would be an advantage.
• Ability to work in a way that promotes the safety and well-being of children/students.
• Professionalism and responsibility.

Tại Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Pay Rate: 50.000 - 70.000 VND/ lesson
• Working in a leading international education environment, regularly interacting with quality academic staff and teachers

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)

Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 33 Lac Trung, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tro-giang-tieng-anh-thu-nhap-0-1-0-1-trieu-ban-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job277303
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tư Thục Thảo Nguyên Xanh
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Công Ty TNHH Tư Thục Thảo Nguyên Xanh làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Tư Thục Thảo Nguyên Xanh
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ thống trung tâm Anh Ngữ 10X English
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Hệ thống trung tâm Anh Ngữ 10X English làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ thống trung tâm Anh Ngữ 10X English
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO AMES SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO AMES SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO AMES SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM ANH NGỮ GEMS
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM ANH NGỮ GEMS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM ANH NGỮ GEMS
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giáo dục Quốc tế PoPoDoo Hải Phòng
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Công ty CP Giáo dục Quốc tế PoPoDoo Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giáo dục Quốc tế PoPoDoo Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Language Link Việt Nam
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Language Link Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Language Link Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ HẢI DƯƠNG
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ HẢI DƯƠNG làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ HẢI DƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ GIÁO DỤC 4LIFE
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ GIÁO DỤC 4LIFE làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ GIÁO DỤC 4LIFE
Hạn nộp: 08/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 6 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tư Thục Thảo Nguyên Xanh
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Công Ty TNHH Tư Thục Thảo Nguyên Xanh làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Tư Thục Thảo Nguyên Xanh
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ thống trung tâm Anh Ngữ 10X English
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Hệ thống trung tâm Anh Ngữ 10X English làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ thống trung tâm Anh Ngữ 10X English
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO AMES SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO AMES SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO AMES SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM ANH NGỮ GEMS
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM ANH NGỮ GEMS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM ANH NGỮ GEMS
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giáo dục Quốc tế PoPoDoo Hải Phòng
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Công ty CP Giáo dục Quốc tế PoPoDoo Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giáo dục Quốc tế PoPoDoo Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Language Link Việt Nam
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Language Link Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Language Link Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ HẢI DƯƠNG
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ HẢI DƯƠNG làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ HẢI DƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ GIÁO DỤC 4LIFE
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ GIÁO DỤC 4LIFE làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ GIÁO DỤC 4LIFE
Hạn nộp: 08/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 6 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Unifuture Link
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm