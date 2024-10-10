Tuyển Unity Developer SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 6 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 10 - The West Tower - 265 Cầu Giấy - Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Unity Developer Với Mức Lương 6 - 15 Triệu

- Participate in developing Game projects (Casual/Puzzle) on the Unity platform

- Coordinate and discuss with team members to build, complete and optimize the game

- Contribute ideas and content to improve product quality

- Job details will be discussed specifically if the CV meets the requirements.

Với Mức Lương 6 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Knowledge: - Graduated from University majoring in IT or related fields - Good programming thinking, proficient in C# programming language - Have at least 4-6 months of experience working with Unity; know how to work with XCode and Android Studio. Skill: - Proficient in Unity, especially experienced in handling issues such as: Animation, Effect, Particle, optimization - Skilled in planning Game development, able to work under high pressure - Good teamwork and good independent work. Attitude:

Knowledge:

Skill:

Attitude:

- Ability to work in a customer-centric and team-oriented environment, detail-oriented - Positive, proactive, responsible in work, and have passion for Games - Diligent, eager to learn, enthusiastic, with a strong growth mindset and a passion for self-development - Commitment to long-term engagement with the company - Quick adaptability to work, able to handle pressure - Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Tại SonatGame Studio Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

INCOME - Salary: Upto 15M/month - Receive 100% of fixed salary, salary increase according to company regulations - Official employee lunch allowance: 1,000,000 VND/month - Income based on results and work performance DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES - Expand and improve professional knowledge and skills - Real-life experience at global projects - Have a clear, personalized career development roadmap WORKING ENVIRONMENT - Experience a dynamic, professional international environment - Enjoy 100% daily life care benefits WELFARE POLICY - The company pays all types of insurance according to the provisions of law (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, etc.) - Free periodic general health check-ups at hospitals: Hong Ngoc, Thu Cuc, Vinmec. - Wedding/filial piety benefits, holiday/New Year gifts and other benefits. - New Year bonus, March 8, April 30 - May 1, Mid-Autumn Festival, mid-year, September 2, October 20, Christmas. - Share achievements continuously, without limits based on performance. - Working hours: From Monday - Friday. Closed Saturday, Sunday Morning: 8:30 - 12:00, Afternoon: 13:00 - 18:00, tea-break 15:00 - 15:30.

INCOME

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES

WORKING ENVIRONMENT

WELFARE POLICY

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SonatGame Studio

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin