Tuyển Unity Developer SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD

Mức lương Đến 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 11 - Bamboo Airways Tower - 265 Cầu Giấy - Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Unity Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD

- Participate in developing Game projects (Casual/Puzzle) on the Unity platform

- Coordinate and discuss with team members to build, complete and optimize the game

- Contribute ideas and content to improve product quality

- Job details will be discussed specifically if the CV meets the requirements.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Knowledge: - Graduated from University majoring in IT or related fields - Good programming thinking, proficient in C# programming language - Have at least 1 year of experience working with Unity; know how to work with XCode and Android Studio Skill: - Proficient in Unity, especially experienced in handling issues such as: Animation, Effect, Particle, optimization - Skilled in planning Game development, able to work under high pressure - Good teamwork and independent work. Attitude:

- Ability to work in a customer-centric and team-oriented environment, detail-oriented - Positive, proactive, responsible in work, and have passion for Games - Diligent, eager to learn, enthusiastic, with a strong growth mindset and a passion for self-development - Commitment to long-term engagement with the company - Quick adaptability to work, able to handle pressure - Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Tại SonatGame Studio Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

INCOME - Salary: Up to $1500 - Opportunities for professional development and growth. - Receive 100% of fixed salary, salary increase according to company regulations - Official employee lunch allowance: 1,000,000 VND/month - Income based on results and work performance DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES - Expand and improve professional knowledge and skills - Real-life experience at global projects - Have a clear, personalized career development roadmap WORKING ENVIRONMENT - Experience a dynamic, professional international environment - Enjoy 100% daily life care benefits WELFARE POLICY - The company pays all types of insurance according to the provisions of law (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, etc.) - Free periodic general health check-ups at hospitals: Hong Ngoc, Thu Cuc, Vinmec. - Wedding/filial piety benefits, holiday/New Year gifts and other benefits. - New Year bonus, March 8, April 30 - May 1, Mid-Autumn Festival, mid-year, September 2, October 20, Christmas. - Share achievements continuously, without limits based on performance. - Working hours:

From Monday - Friday. Closed Saturday, Sunday Morning: 8:30 - 12:00, Afternoon: 13:00 - 18:00, tea-break 15:00 - 15:30.

Morning: 8:30 - 12:00, Afternoon: 13:00 - 18:00, tea-break 15:00 - 15:30.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SonatGame Studio

