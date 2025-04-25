Tuyển Video Editor Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,000 USD

ABOUT THE ROLE

Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in just under 3 years. Our mission now is to build direct-to-consumer brands and increase customer lifetime value.

Working with a young and talented team, we are looking for an Video Editor (aged 24-28) to assemble footage into engaging videos that capture customers\' attention on various social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok. You will collaborate with our in-house Content Specialists and Graphic Designers to merge and edit video clips into seamless videos that convey the intended message to the targeted audience.

This is a challenging but exciting sales-driven role in which you will be rewarded accordingly. Now the question is up to you: Are you ready to join the crew?

WHAT YOU WILL DO

✓ Review video scripts and materials in collaboration with the in-house team or independently.

✓ Create short videos that effectively highlight the product\'s unique selling propositions to the target audience/customers.