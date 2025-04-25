Tuyển Video Editor Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại Crossian Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Đến 2,000 USD
ABOUT THE ROLE
Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in just under 3 years. Our mission now is to build direct-to-consumer brands and increase customer lifetime value.
Working with a young and talented team, we are looking for an Video Editor (aged 24-28) to assemble footage into engaging videos that capture customers\' attention on various social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok. You will collaborate with our in-house Content Specialists and Graphic Designers to merge and edit video clips into seamless videos that convey the intended message to the targeted audience.
This is a challenging but exciting sales-driven role in which you will be rewarded accordingly. Now the question is up to you: Are you ready to join the crew?
WHAT YOU WILL DO
✓ Review video scripts and materials in collaboration with the in-house team or independently.
✓ Create short videos that effectively highlight the product\'s unique selling propositions to the target audience/customers.
Với Mức Lương Đến 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Crossian Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
