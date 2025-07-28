Tuyển Designer Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Digital Content Designer (AI-Enhanced) will play a role in our digital transformation, creating and high-quality digital content and copy, including lifestyle images, motion graphics and videos, using both AI-tools and traditional design software to show our products on retailer sites, marketplace platforms and social media.

• Brand Consistency: Ensure all digital content, using AI-generated or traditional tools, adheres to brand guidelines.

• Shot Planning with AI Optimisation: Develop shot plans for product and lifestyle photography, leveraging AI to develop styling, lighting, shot angles, and props

• Seamless Image Creation: Plan and coordinate product photography. Create clipping paths, remove backgrounds, and preserve natural shadows for quality seamless images.

• AI-Driven and Traditional Content Creation: Utilise AI tools (e.g. ChatGPT, MidJourney, Kling) alongside traditional design software (e.g. Adobe Illustrator, Microsoft PowerPoint) to generate high-quality lifestyle images, motion graphics & videos

• AI-Generated Copy and Instructions: Use AI tools like ChatGPT to create engaging product descriptions, assembly instructions, packaging content, and website copy.

• Website Refresh & Maintenance: Regularly update the company website with fresh product images, lifestyle, and engaging content, ensuring a modern, user-friendly experience.

• Digital Asset Management: Organise, file, and store approved digital assets in the NextCloud database