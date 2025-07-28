Tuyển Designer Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/08/2025
Navigos Search

Designer

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Binh Duong,Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Digital Content Designer (AI-Enhanced) will play a role in our digital transformation, creating and high-quality digital content and copy, including lifestyle images, motion graphics and videos, using both AI-tools and traditional design software to show our products on retailer sites, marketplace platforms and social media.
• Brand Consistency: Ensure all digital content, using AI-generated or traditional tools, adheres to brand guidelines.
• Shot Planning with AI Optimisation: Develop shot plans for product and lifestyle photography, leveraging AI to develop styling, lighting, shot angles, and props
• Seamless Image Creation: Plan and coordinate product photography. Create clipping paths, remove backgrounds, and preserve natural shadows for quality seamless images.
• AI-Driven and Traditional Content Creation: Utilise AI tools (e.g. ChatGPT, MidJourney, Kling) alongside traditional design software (e.g. Adobe Illustrator, Microsoft PowerPoint) to generate high-quality lifestyle images, motion graphics & videos
• AI-Generated Copy and Instructions: Use AI tools like ChatGPT to create engaging product descriptions, assembly instructions, packaging content, and website copy.
• Website Refresh & Maintenance: Regularly update the company website with fresh product images, lifestyle, and engaging content, ensuring a modern, user-friendly experience.
• Digital Asset Management: Organise, file, and store approved digital assets in the NextCloud database

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

