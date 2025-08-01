Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This role is responsible for CNC machine setup, programming, operation, and optimization to produce precision components. Ensures quality standards, troubleshoots issues, and supports process improvements. Key responsibilities include:

Production Operations (70%)

• Operate CNC machines (milling, grinding, EDM) in strict compliance with work instructions (WI).

• Set up, program, and optimize CNC equipment to manufacture high-precision components.

• Monitor tool wear and replace tools per WI, ensuring proper documentation.

• Verify part quality using precision measuring instruments (calipers, micrometers, CMMs) and maintain inspection records.

• Collaborate with engineering teams to develop and refine precision product manufacturing processes.

• Maintain consistent cycle times and troubleshoot production issues to minimize downtime.

Engineering Support (10%)

• Identify and test new materials, tooling, and fixtures for process enhancements.

• Analyze production inefficiencies and propose cost-saving improvements in machining methods.

• Resolve design-related issues (component changes, supplier qualifications) and coordinate qualification tests.

• Document process changes and update work instructions to reflect optimizations.