Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 4 USD

Role Purpose

To develop and empower employees from the moment they join the organization, fostering engagement and alignment with the company’s mission, enabling them to achieve personal growth and contribute to the organization’s overall success.

• Develop talent development strategies aligned with the company’s business strategy.

• Plan, design, implement, and evaluate capability development programs, including training, coaching, and mentoring.

• Build and execute succession planning and leadership development programs.

• Design and implement policies to attract, motivate, and retain talent.

• Foster corporate culture and a continuous learning environment.

Act as an internal consultant to advise business units on organizational development, people development, and change management strategies.

Partner with internal and external stakeholders to ensure development programs are tailored to meet specific business needs.