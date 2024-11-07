Tuyển Chuyên viên IT Security Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên IT Security Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The IT Support team maintains all types of computer networks of company. Providing technical support and ensuring the whole company runs smoothly and safely. Monitors and maintains the company computer systems, installs and configures hardware and Provide IT related working tools (Computer, Software, Printer, etc) for office end users.

Responsibilities:

• Ensure stable operation of machinery: maintenance, replacement, repair.

• Ensure stable operation of network (LAN, Wifi, Internet): maintenance, replacement, repair.

• Proposing to purchase, replace old, outdated equipment, upgrade transmission line if necessary.

• Support internal Departments about technical issues upon request.

• Coordinate in the procurement procedure in terms of technical issues.

• Coordinate in asset management and maintenance of hardware, software and company assets.

• Perform regular audits to ensure security practices are compliant and report the result to the direct manager weekly/monthly.

• Review Vietnamese laws and regulations related IT and Security regulary and report revision to direct manager.

• Support Renewing Company Security Policies, Standards and Procedures.

• Provide Security Training to Employees & notify and remove security vulnerabilities to stakeholders.

• Solve the endpoint security problem at the front line and escalate unsolved issues to Security & Infra Team.

• Perform other tasks assigned by IT Manager and BOD.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Education:

• Bachelor's degree of IT major or related majors.

• Have the capacity of managing LAN, WAN, VPN, Firewall, antivirus, AWS, Office 365 email, IP phone, Camera system. Experience:

• At least 2 - 3 years’ experience in the same or equal positions.

• Experience on MCSA or CCNA.

• Proven technical background on hardware, network, software and user security for office operations.

• Experience of working with Japan IT team is a plus.

Knowledge and Skills:

• Networking services (LAN, WAN, Security, Telephony, Audio/Video conferencing).

• Helpdesk and support services (Support processes supported by ITSM tools, Service Level Agreements).

• Troubleshooting skills: Good analytical and problem solving

• Can communicate in English or Japanese (Japanese is a plus).

• Excellent communication skills

• Proactive in making suggestions for improvement and supporting research on automatic tools for the operations team.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

• Global working environment, Flexible working time from 7AM-9AM

• 13month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year

• Attractive and high competitive salary

• Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law

• Annual health check

• Company Healthcare for you and your family

• Working equipment provided by the company

• Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding...

• Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip

• Employee engagement activities

• Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities

Working time: Full-time (Mon-Fri)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

