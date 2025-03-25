Tuyển Ads PeopleWise Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 12 USD

• As a Senior Facebook & Google paid Ad Specialist, you will assist with managing digital media advertising, paid search, display and native ads.

• Analysing and reporting data is also part of the role: performance analysis on data from campaigns to drive insights, learnings and optimisation.

• Creating ad copy for Facebook & Google Ads and PPC campaigns.

• Manage the daily/ Weekly/ Monthly Media spend budget across a variety of channels such as Facebook, TikTok etc ensuring the spend reflects the size of the opportunity short and long term,

• Drive clear expectations to the broader marketing team of the support activities required to achieve budgeted sell through metrics, which will include pushing for Email and SMS placement and appropriate budget in SEM/Facebook/ Google etc.

• Identify audience groups and customer segments that we are missing to market to correctly through paid social/CRM.

• Frequent communication with CRM and Ecom team on amplification of products/releases through email, SMS and site to align with product pushes through paid social channels.