Tuyển Ads PeopleWise Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 12 USD

PeopleWise Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/04/2025
Ads

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Ads Tại PeopleWise Vietnam

Mức lương
500 - 12 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Ads Với Mức Lương 500 - 12 USD

• As a Senior Facebook & Google paid Ad Specialist, you will assist with managing digital media advertising, paid search, display and native ads.
• Analysing and reporting data is also part of the role: performance analysis on data from campaigns to drive insights, learnings and optimisation.
• Creating ad copy for Facebook & Google Ads and PPC campaigns.
• Manage the daily/ Weekly/ Monthly Media spend budget across a variety of channels such as Facebook, TikTok etc ensuring the spend reflects the size of the opportunity short and long term,
• Drive clear expectations to the broader marketing team of the support activities required to achieve budgeted sell through metrics, which will include pushing for Email and SMS placement and appropriate budget in SEM/Facebook/ Google etc.
• Identify audience groups and customer segments that we are missing to market to correctly through paid social/CRM.
• Frequent communication with CRM and Ecom team on amplification of products/releases through email, SMS and site to align with product pushes through paid social channels.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 12 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 3-8 years Previous experience in paid performance with an ability establish growth strategies & media plans to drive commercial outcomes.

Tại PeopleWise Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PeopleWise Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

PeopleWise Vietnam

PeopleWise Vietnam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5th Floor, IMC Tower, 62 Tran Quang Khai, Tan Dinh, District 1, HCMC

