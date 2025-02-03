Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAVA DIGITAL GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAVA DIGITAL GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAVA DIGITAL GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAVA DIGITAL GROUP

Ads

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Ads Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAVA DIGITAL GROUP

Mức lương
12 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 236/26c Điện Biên Phủ, phường 17, Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Ads Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

1. Execution
- Work with manager to understand media plan, set up and execute digital media campaigns on internal ad platforms (Programmatic and direct campaigns). Daily optimization and management of campaigns, handle reports for AdOp team (traffic, screenshot, tracking,...), creative (banner), monitor campaigns from all platforms such as Adnetwork, Programmatic...
- Troubleshoot campaign deliver issues to help find solutions for performance issues
- Allocate budgets and monitor costs to optimize profit
- Analyze data and prepare insightful reports
- Manage campaign performance/awareness
- Evaluate the effectiveness of campaigns in order to inform future campaigns
- Work with the internal media and account teams to understand the clients’ online advertising campaigns’ objectives
- Understand the background and expectation to give the best solution for clients when it comes to problems
3. Others
- Study HTML, digital media & adtech terms, concepts, definition.
- Identify market trends and insights. Study and update knowledge of digital marketing, Adtech.
- Participate to other related projects or tasks based on requirement of company.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Advertising, or a related field (preferred).
2-3 years of experience in Ad Operations or a similar role.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Proficient in using Ad Network, Programmatic, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, with knowledge of optimization techniques and flexible issue handling.
- Ability to comprehend reports on digital marketing.
- Strong data analysis skills.
- Basic knowledge of browsers, HTML, CSS, JavaScript... is an advantage.
- Good teamwork skills.
- Attentive, meticulous, and responsible in work.
- English communication skills are an advantage

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAVA DIGITAL GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: Monday to Friday, from 9AM to 6PM.
- A two-month probationary period. Receive 85% Net salary during probation.
- Salary review every year.
- Opportunity to work with young, dynamic team and BOD who has years of experience in business, marketing, digital media, ad tech and programmatic ad.
- Opportunity to work and train by the Advertising Global team on narrative selling strategy, and professional workflow standardized according to international standards.
- Has health and social insurance based on policy of company.
- Join team building every year and other outdoor activities of Lava Digital Group.
- Opportunity to work with potential clients (GroupM, Vivaki, Havas, Dentsu Aegis Network, OMG, etc) and other vendors (Ad tech)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAVA DIGITAL GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAVA DIGITAL GROUP

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAVA DIGITAL GROUP

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 236/26C Điện Biên Phủ, phường 17, Bình Thạnh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ads-thu-nhap-12-15-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job282653
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAVA DIGITAL GROUP
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAVA DIGITAL GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ARCHER STUDIO
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ARCHER STUDIO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ARCHER STUDIO
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DNK ECOMMERCE
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH DNK ECOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DNK ECOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zitga studios
Tuyển Ads Zitga studios làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zitga studios
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Early Start JSC
Tuyển Ads Early Start JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Early Start JSC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Comacpro
Tuyển Ads Công ty cổ phần Comacpro làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Comacpro
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HAPAS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing HAPAS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
HAPAS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LỮ HÀNH ASIA NOVO
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH LỮ HÀNH ASIA NOVO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LỮ HÀNH ASIA NOVO
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ARCHER STUDIO
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ARCHER STUDIO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ARCHER STUDIO
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DNK ECOMMERCE
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH DNK ECOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DNK ECOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zitga studios
Tuyển Ads Zitga studios làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zitga studios
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Early Start JSC
Tuyển Ads Early Start JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Early Start JSC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Comacpro
Tuyển Ads Công ty cổ phần Comacpro làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Comacpro
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÂN PHỐI & THƯƠNG MẠI SKYLINK RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÂN PHỐI & THƯƠNG MẠI SKYLINK RETAIL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty TNHH Xuất Nhập Khẩu Healthy And Beauty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Xuất Nhập Khẩu Healthy And Beauty
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MT GROUP - CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MT GROUP - CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON
14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHNIFY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHNIFY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAVA DIGITAL GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAVA DIGITAL GROUP
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM SOO YOUNG KOREA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM SOO YOUNG KOREA
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH LỬA Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LỬA Á CHÂU
Trên 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ads Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Y Tế Thuận Phong làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Y Tế Thuận Phong
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG NAVEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG NAVEE
6 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH KANACARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KANACARE VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thanh Huyền làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thanh Huyền
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DP HÙNG LỢI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DP HÙNG LỢI
12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thanh Huyền làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thanh Huyền
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty TNHH Thiết bị lọc nước Minh Anh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thiết bị lọc nước Minh Anh
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ads PeopleWise Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 12 USD PeopleWise Vietnam
500 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ads Công Ty TNHH Orant Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Orant Media
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC - XÂY DỰNG - DỊCH VỤ NHÀ ĐẤT HẠNH PHÚC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC - XÂY DỰNG - DỊCH VỤ NHÀ ĐẤT HẠNH PHÚC
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Đào Tạo Chất Lượng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Đào Tạo Chất Lượng
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Di Động Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Di Động Việt
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ads Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm