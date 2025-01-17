Tuyển Ads Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE ROLE

Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach $100 million of revenue in 2024, a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in the last 3 years. Our mission now is to harness the power of technology to develop a direct-to-consumer approach and enhance customer lifetime value.

We are creating a comprehensive e-commerce platform with solutions for Storefront, Payment Gateway, Marketing Insights, CRM, and more. Here are some examples:

Develop applications designed to enhance conversion rates for our e-commerce store.

Create innovative tools that empower our marketing team to easily devise effective strategies and drive revenue growth.

Additionally, countless other exciting opportunities await your contribution.

The Business Analyst will serve as a key link between business needs and technical solutions, ensuring the successful development of products that meet user requirements. The role involves analyzing business processes, gathering requirements, and collaborating with the Product Manager, stakeholders, and cross-functional teams to deliver effective and user-centric e-commerce solutions.