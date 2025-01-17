Tuyển Ads Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Ads Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Crossian Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
Crossian Việt Nam

Ads

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Ads Tại Crossian Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: PAX SKY, 65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Phạm Đình Hồ, Hai Bà Trưng, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Ads Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE ROLE
Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach $100 million of revenue in 2024, a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in the last 3 years. Our mission now is to harness the power of technology to develop a direct-to-consumer approach and enhance customer lifetime value.
high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business.
$100 million of revenue
over 1000% in the last 3 years
We are creating a comprehensive e-commerce platform with solutions for Storefront, Payment Gateway, Marketing Insights, CRM, and more. Here are some examples:
Develop applications designed to enhance conversion rates for our e-commerce store.
Create innovative tools that empower our marketing team to easily devise effective strategies and drive revenue growth.
Additionally, countless other exciting opportunities await your contribution.
The Business Analyst will serve as a key link between business needs and technical solutions, ensuring the successful development of products that meet user requirements. The role involves analyzing business processes, gathering requirements, and collaborating with the Product Manager, stakeholders, and cross-functional teams to deliver effective and user-centric e-commerce solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Crossian Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Crossian Việt Nam

Crossian Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63-65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Phường Phạm Đình Hổ, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, TP Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ads-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job309088
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ARCHER STUDIO
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ARCHER STUDIO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ARCHER STUDIO
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DNK ECOMMERCE
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH DNK ECOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DNK ECOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zitga studios
Tuyển Ads Zitga studios làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zitga studios
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Early Start JSC
Tuyển Ads Early Start JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Early Start JSC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Comacpro
Tuyển Ads Công ty cổ phần Comacpro làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Comacpro
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ARCHER STUDIO
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ARCHER STUDIO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ ARCHER STUDIO
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DNK ECOMMERCE
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH DNK ECOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DNK ECOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zitga studios
Tuyển Ads Zitga studios làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zitga studios
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Early Start JSC
Tuyển Ads Early Start JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Early Start JSC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Comacpro
Tuyển Ads Công ty cổ phần Comacpro làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Comacpro
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHỰA CHÂU ÂU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHỰA CHÂU ÂU
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH TIMIND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TIMIND
10 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Công Nghệ thông tin và truyền thông Qsoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Công Nghệ thông tin và truyền thông Qsoft
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ads JOYBIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu JOYBIT
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ads EZTech & CDT Games Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu EZTech & CDT Games Studio
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads ShopDunk - Công ty CP HESMAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu ShopDunk - Công ty CP HESMAN
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ads Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Crossian
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DGG GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DGG GROUP
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH GOODSALE TECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GOODSALE TECH VIỆT NAM
11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty Cổ phần Quảng cáo FPT Adtrue làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Quảng cáo FPT Adtrue
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ads Công ty CP 3Gang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu Công ty CP 3Gang
11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Secomus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 USD Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Secomus
Tới 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ads Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Crossian Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH KANACARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KANACARE VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty TNHH H&P Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH H&P Group
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đầu Tư Bách Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đầu Tư Bách Vượng
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty cổ phần Xcraft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Xcraft
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty Cổ phần Funtap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty Cổ phần Y khoa HANO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Y khoa HANO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Early Start JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Early Start JSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 360I VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 360I VIỆT NAM
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH HELLO ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH HELLO ASIA
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty Cổ Phần Salemall làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Salemall
4 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH AMOBEAR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH AMOBEAR VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty TNHH Thiết bị lọc nước Minh Anh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thiết bị lọc nước Minh Anh
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Ads Công ty cổ phần Gió media làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Gió media
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Ads Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 5,000 USD Crossian Việt Nam
Tới 5,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm