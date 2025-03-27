Tuyển Ads Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 5,000 USD

ABOUT THE ROLE

Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in just under 3 years. Our mission now is to build direct-to-consumer brands and increase customer lifetime value.

As a Facebook Technical Lead, you will work closely with our performance marketing managers and specialists to improve campaign performance and optimize for conversions. Your main focus will be on applying advanced technical strategies, troubleshooting, and data analysis to enhance the effectiveness of Facebook campaigns aimed at driving purchases. Your experiences will be instrumental in mentoring team members, helping them grow their technical skillset, and ensuring the team achieves best-in-class results with Facebook Ads.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

1. Campaign Optimization:

- Implement conversion-focused campaigns on Facebook to drive revenue and optimize profit

- Analyze campaign performance data, identifying opportunities for ROAS improvement and ad creative optimization.

2. Technical Implementation and Experimentation: