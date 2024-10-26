Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần GIMO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công ty cổ phần GIMO
- Hà Nội: Tầng 10, tòa nhà ADG, 37 Lê Văn Thiêm, Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Be the engineering owner of different fintech products, collaborate with cross-functional teams including backend, frontend, mobile engineers, QC, product managers to understand the requirements and deliver high-quality solutions.
In charge of technical design (architecture and database), used to serve product needs.
Optimize system performance, database queries, and overall application responsiveness.
Align with and contribute to the engineering best practices in coding, database design, security, and tools to achieve a mastery level of code quality.
Identify and troubleshoot issues, debugging and resolving technical problems that may arise in the production environment.
Be the engineering owner of different fintech products, collaborate with cross-functional teams including backend, frontend, mobile engineers, QC, product managers to understand the requirements and deliver high-quality solutions.
In charge of technical design (architecture and database), used to serve product needs.
Optimize system performance, database queries, and overall application responsiveness.
Align with and contribute to the engineering best practices in coding, database design, security, and tools to achieve a mastery level of code quality.
Identify and troubleshoot issues, debugging and resolving technical problems that may arise in the production environment.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Software Engineering or related fields.
3+ year of experience with Java 11+ or other JVM languages, familiar with Spring Boot, Hibernate, Liquibase, build tools, logging & monitoring, troubleshooting, and system performance metrics.
Proficiency in building distributed systems, experience with microservices architecture, sync/async communication via RESTful API/message broker (e.g., Kafka), cache (e.g., Redis).
Proficient in database design & SQL.
Able to work with Docker, CI/CD pipeline, Kubernetes, GIT.
Practical experience with AWS-managed services such as S3, EKS, RDS, KMS, SQS, SNS.
Good communication skills.
Tại Công ty cổ phần GIMO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary, based on your performance in the interview
Young, dynamic and professional working environment
Clear opportunities for promotion and career development
Chances to collaborate with seasoned professionals in finance, technology, and banking
Tremendous opportunities to learn, grow and build with a fast-growing fintech startup in Vietnam
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần GIMO
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI