Tuyển Biên phiên dịch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP - DỊCH VỤ - THƯƠNG MẠI NGỌC NGHĨA Pro Company làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP - DỊCH VỤ - THƯƠNG MẠI NGỌC NGHĨA Pro Company
- Hưng Yên: Khu công nghiệp Minh Quang, Mỹ Hào, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Translate technical documents, reports, meeting minutes, and other relevant materials from Vietnamese to English and vice versa.
Ensure the translations are accurate, clear, professional, and aligned with industry standards.
Translate during meetings, conferences, or daily communication between the Site Manager and employees.
Ensure smooth communication and understanding between all parties involved.
Provide interpretation during meetings, workshops, or events involving international partners.
Ensure seamless communication without interrupting the flow of work.
Support other departments in translating documents, emails, and information related to international business.
Advise departments on language-related matters to enhance cooperation and understanding.
Maintain and organize translated documents for easy access and future reference.
Ensure confidentiality and compliance with company regulations regarding the use and storage of documents.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Education:
Experience:
At least 2 years of experience in translation and interpretation, with a preference for candidates from manufacturing or industrial sectors.
Experience working in international environments or with foreign partners is a plus.
Skills:
Excellent translation and interpretation skills, particularly in technical and manufacturing fields.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with senior management and international partners.
Proficiency in English (speaking, listening, reading, writing).
Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Strong time management skills and the ability to work under pressure.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP - DỊCH VỤ - THƯƠNG MẠI NGỌC NGHĨA Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Meal
Competive salary
Compant trip
Training program
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP - DỊCH VỤ - THƯƠNG MẠI NGỌC NGHĨA Pro Company
