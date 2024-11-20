Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 35 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu

To be a part of the development team and to maintain and develop and support product components.

Work with other team members to Analyse, Design, Develop and Maintain the product suit to archive company targets.

Work on interesting and innovative challenges to provide business solutions.

End Client: Singapore

Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering or equivalent qualification.

Excellent verbal, written and effective communication skills.

Ability to work towards set goals with good quality and time.

Strong sense of responsibility, accountability, and passion about quality of work, desire to learn and take ownership.

English communication

Expected Professional Skills:

The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology and software building. Attention to detail and an analytical mind are essential qualities in this role. You will have to works on both technical and design aspects of software projects. A proactive approach to problem-solving as well as a detailed understanding of coding is essential.

Strong back-end development skills in C++ with a solid knowledge on multithreaded, object oriented, socket programming.

Person with an active and sharp mind, with attention to details.

Familiarity working with both Windows and Linux operating systems

Skills to design and develop high performance, resilient and scalable systems.

Experienced in Dockers and Kubernetes, microservice architecture and experience on rest of the cloud technologies is a plus.

3+ years of software development skills are mandatory

Some experience in leading a team, maintaining or following quality assurance procedures and being able to coordinate with other departments is a plus Familiarity working with both Windows and Linux operating systems Skills to design and develop high performance, resilient and scalable systems.

Ability to think outside the box as needed, with an instinct to innovate.

Added advantage: C# .NetCore with Linux ( this one with any of below)

Cloud technologies: Kafka, docker, Kubernetes, openshift, consul, istio

Optionally familiarity with Nodels, GoLang

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Process 2 round, Internal and interview with end client

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

