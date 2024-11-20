Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Mức lương
35 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu
To be a part of the development team and to maintain and develop and support product components.
Work with other team members to Analyse, Design, Develop and Maintain the product suit to archive company targets.
Work on interesting and innovative challenges to provide business solutions.
Examples and at least one sample of an effective document delivered in the past.
End Client: Singapore
Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering or equivalent qualification.
Excellent verbal, written and effective communication skills.
Ability to work towards set goals with good quality and time.
Strong sense of responsibility, accountability, and passion about quality of work, desire to learn and take ownership.
English communication
Expected Professional Skills:
The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology and software building. Attention to detail and an analytical mind are essential qualities in this role. You will have to works on both technical and design aspects of software projects. A proactive approach to problem-solving as well as a detailed understanding of coding is essential.
Strong back-end development skills in C++ with a solid knowledge on multithreaded, object oriented, socket programming.
Person with an active and sharp mind, with attention to details.
Familiarity working with both Windows and Linux operating systems
Skills to design and develop high performance, resilient and scalable systems.
Experienced in Dockers and Kubernetes, microservice architecture and experience on rest of the cloud technologies is a plus.
3+ years of software development skills are mandatory
Some experience in leading a team, maintaining or following quality assurance procedures and being able to coordinate with other departments is a plus Familiarity working with both Windows and Linux operating systems Skills to design and develop high performance, resilient and scalable systems.
Ability to think outside the box as needed, with an instinct to innovate.
Added advantage: C# .NetCore with Linux ( this one with any of below)
Cloud technologies: Kafka, docker, Kubernetes, openshift, consul, istio
Optionally familiarity with Nodels, GoLang
Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Process 2 round, Internal and interview with end client
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
