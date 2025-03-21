Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Amkor Technology Vietnam LLC., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*Utility Hookup Leader

1. Utility supply management

2. Direct hook-up of production line equipment

3. Construction hook-up management (planning, design, construction management, etc.)

4. Utility supply piping facility management

5. Production equipment exhaust facility, duct management

6. Production line ventilation facility installation and maintenance

* Utility Operation Technician

1. HVAC System Operation

2. Operation and maintenance of Utility equipment

3. Working at the Central Control Room (CCR)

4. Automatic control system operation and maintenance

5. Clean room system operation

6. Mechanical construction management