Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Amkor Technology Vietnam LLC., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Amkor Technology Vietnam LLC.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Chuyên viên đào tạo

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Yen Phong II

- C IP, Dong Tien Commune, Yen Phong District, Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

*Utility Hookup Leader
1. Utility supply management
2. Direct hook-up of production line equipment
3. Construction hook-up management (planning, design, construction management, etc.)
4. Utility supply piping facility management
5. Production equipment exhaust facility, duct management
6. Production line ventilation facility installation and maintenance
* Utility Operation Technician
1. HVAC System Operation
2. Operation and maintenance of Utility equipment
3. Working at the Central Control Room (CCR)
4. Automatic control system operation and maintenance
5. Clean room system operation
6. Mechanical construction management

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Amkor Technology Vietnam LLC., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Amkor Technology Vietnam LLC.,

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Amkor Technology Vietnam LLC.,

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Yen Phong II-C IP, Cho Town, Yen Phong District, Bac Ninh, Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

