Tuyển Cloud Engineer Spindex Industries (Ha Noi) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

WE are recruiting: Senior Electroless Nickel Plating Engineer

JOB DESCRIPTION:

1. Process Development and Optimization:

- Develop, implement, and improve electroless nickel plating processes to meet customer and project requirements.

- Optimize bath compositions, operating parameters, and plating techniques to achieve desired thickness, hardness, adhesion, and corrosion resistance.

- Conduct experiments to identify process improvements, troubleshoot issues, and maintain bath performance.

2. Quality Control:

- Establish and maintain quality standards for plating operations, including uniformity, appearance, and functional properties.

- Perform regular analyses of plating baths (e.g., pH, nickel, phosphorus content) to ensure consistency and quality.

- Investigate and resolve plating defects such as porosity, adhesion failures, or surface irregularities.