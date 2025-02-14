Tuyển Cloud Engineer Spindex Industries (Ha Noi) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Spindex Industries (Ha Noi) Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: Lot 7A, 8A Noi Bai Industrial Zone, Quang Tien Commune, Soc Son District, Hanoi City
WE are recruiting: Senior Electroless Nickel Plating Engineer
JOB DESCRIPTION:
1. Process Development and Optimization:
- Develop, implement, and improve electroless nickel plating processes to meet customer and project requirements.
- Optimize bath compositions, operating parameters, and plating techniques to achieve desired thickness, hardness, adhesion, and corrosion resistance.
- Conduct experiments to identify process improvements, troubleshoot issues, and maintain bath performance.
2. Quality Control:
- Establish and maintain quality standards for plating operations, including uniformity, appearance, and functional properties.
- Perform regular analyses of plating baths (e.g., pH, nickel, phosphorus content) to ensure consistency and quality.
- Investigate and resolve plating defects such as porosity, adhesion failures, or surface irregularities.
