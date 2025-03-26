Tuyển Cloud Engineer Distinctive Kitchen làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 900 USD

Job Overview:

We are currently seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Cost Estimating Engineer to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will be responsible for analyzing 2D construction drawings to prepare accurate cost estimates for cabinets. Our ideal candidate is proficient in Microsoft Office, can read and interpret 2D construction drawings, and is dedicated to ensuring the highest level of precision in their work.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Analyze construction drawing materials from customers and calculate costs according to our product standard pricing

2. Prepare detailed cost estimation files and ensure their accuracy and precision

3. Communicate effectively with team members to address any potential issues or discrepancies

4. Adhere to timelines and complete tasks efficiently and on time