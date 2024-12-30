Tuyển Cloud Engineer Inros Lackner Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About Us:

For over 15 years, INROS LACKNER VIETNAM has provided exceptional design consultancy and technical consultancy services for various building projects at national, regional, and international levels. As we expand our expertise in M+E Design, we are excited to invite a talented Plumbing Engineer to join our dynamic team.

Job Description:

• Design of Plumbing Systems: Including water supply, drainage, and sanitation systems for construction projects

• Coordination: Support design coordination with authorities, project owners, and other involved planners to ensure consistency and quality of documents.

• Technical Tasks: Prepare detailed drawings and calculations and develop projects from the concept stage to detailed design.

• Sustainable Solutions: Implement environmentally responsible and efficient plumbing systems, ensuring compliance with green building standards