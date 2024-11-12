Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 25T2 đường Hoàng Đạo Thúy, phường Trung Hòa, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

What We Offer You:

Professional Growth: Thrive in an environment that promotes continuous learning and professional development, with access to a wealth of training and certification programs.

Attractive Compensation: Enjoy a competitive salary (negotiable) and a comprehensive benefits package designed to recognize and reward your contributions.

Cutting-Edge Technology: Work directly with Google Cloud and its extensive ecosystem, pushing the boundaries of what‘s possible in the cloud domain.

Knowledge Expansion: Take your expertise to new heights, delving into the latest trends and innovations in public cloud and digital transformation.

Descriptions:

Consult and define the customer‘s comprehensive system architecture, platform, products, and solutions on Google Cloud to ensure security and optimize costs.

Work closely with customers before deployment to design and architect for solutions.

Collaborate and share knowledge with other administrators and engineers through internal wiki articles and customer training.

Use tools from Google Cloud, Open Source, or self-developed to troubleshoot and provide solutions to customer problems.

Perform Root Cause Analysis reports.

Support customers with issues related to Google Cloud through Ticket System, Email, Chat, Phone, and Remote.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Problem-solving skills and learning ability

One year of experience in building & maintaining Cloud infrastructure.

Have good experience working on the Linux operating system.

Have good knowledge and expertise when using Google Cloud or other Public Cloud, especially GCP‘s services in the fields such as computing, containers, databases, networking, storage, management, and security.

Experience in Kubernetes, Docker, GitHub, Jenkins.

Have the ability to deploy infrastructure with IaC tools (ex: Terraform).

Good skills in scripting with Bash/Python.

Experience in writing technical documents for colleagues and clients is a plus.

Customer support skills through Ticket Systems (Zendesk, HubSpot, Jira, Service Desk, Freshdesk, OsTicket, etc.)

Good English skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: Negotiate

Professional working environment

Promotion once/year

Insurance based on the Vietnam labor law

Yearly vacation

Commission bonus

12 full-paid days off

Company party

13th-month salary

Free parking

Sport club, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE

