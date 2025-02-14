Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

As Touring Team Leader, you will manage a diverse workforce across our Operations Department to ensure success and efficiency in day-to-day procedures. You will make tangible contributions to the advancement of organisational goals and practices, by ensuring that members of staff adhere to these for successful implementation. Most importantly, you endeavour to sustain and motivate an Operations team, including guides, that delivers amazing experiences to our clients’ travellers.

Your main responsibilities are:

• Directly handle scheduling and management of the Touring Executive.

• Ensure Touring Team, guides and other related field staff understand and implement all trip styles and branding requirements for all accounts.

• Ensure blocking is completed for guides for GIT series based on allotment created by Reservation Team if required.

• Handle and manage service quality on daily operations and workload distribution.

• Ensure quality improvement by organising trip checks and inspections.

• Participate in recruiting of internal/external candidates and evaluate team members.

• Lead in the resolution of major operational issues and ensure 24/7 support for on the ground complaints.