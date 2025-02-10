Tuyển Cloud Engineer CPG Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CPG International Pte Ltd is one of the leading development professionals in the Asia-Pacific region providing a wide spectrum of architectural and engineering design consultancy services for building and infrastructure development. CPG’s portfolio of projects includes commercial, residential offices, airports, hospitals, educational institutions, industrial parks, roads, bridges, water, and wastewater. CPG today operates in over 20 countries which includes Singapore, China, India, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

CPG International Pte Ltd

CPG Vietnam Co., Ltd. had been in Viet Nam market for more than 20 years. We had been involved in more than 600 projects in more than 43 provinces in Viet Nam.

CPG Vietnam Co., Ltd. is looking for qualified, talented, and dynamic candidates for the full-time position of SENIOR MEP ENGINEER to be stationed in the Hanoi Office.

SENIOR MEP ENGINEER

Hanoi Office

A. JOB DESCRIPTION

Key responsibilities include:

1. Design and Engineering:

• Develop and review MEP designs, technical specifications, and engineering calculations;