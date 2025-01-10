Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Quality control for Aero Engine Part.
• Break down the customer drawings, specifications, quality system.
• Review and approve technical, quality documents (Process Instruction, Manufacturing and Quality Sheet…).
• Establish the inspection instruction for raw material, hard ware.
• Submit the technical, quality documents and get FAIR/PPAP approval from customer.
• Handle the non-conformance issue and discuss with other teams to find out the root cause, corrective action once a non-conformance occurs.
• Other jobs requested by cell leader or team leader.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 2-3 years’ experience related to QA in manufacturing company.
• English with 4 skills requirement (Listening, reading, speaking, writing).
• Basic knowledge of QA, FAIR, APQP, PPAP, MSA, GD&T
