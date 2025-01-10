Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Quality control for Aero Engine Part.

• Break down the customer drawings, specifications, quality system.

• Review and approve technical, quality documents (Process Instruction, Manufacturing and Quality Sheet…).

• Establish the inspection instruction for raw material, hard ware.

• Submit the technical, quality documents and get FAIR/PPAP approval from customer.

• Handle the non-conformance issue and discuss with other teams to find out the root cause, corrective action once a non-conformance occurs.

• Other jobs requested by cell leader or team leader.