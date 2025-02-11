Tuyển Cloud Engineer Ericsson làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Ericsson
- Hà Nội: Keangnam Landmark Tower 72, Phạm Hùng, Keangnam, Mễ Trì, Cầu Giấy, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD
About this opportunity:
As part of the Ericsson team, you will join our dynamic team as an Integration Engineer, where you'll play a critical role in delivering high-quality network integration solutions. You will work on signalling across Packet Core, IMS, and 5G networks, focusing on system integration, testing, troubleshooting, and ensuring seamless connectivity. This position offers the chance to collaborate with cross-functional teams and interact closely with clients to optimize and innovate their network systems.
What you will do:
1. Network Integration and Testing:
- Prepare, implement, and execute test cases for system integration, upgrades, migrations, and expansions.
- Ensure smooth integration of signaling protocols and core network functions, including authentication, QoS, charging, and policies.
- Perform troubleshooting and take corrective actions to maintain service quality.
2. Technical Expertise:
- Integrate Packet Core and IMS network functions with a focus on QoS, charging, and billing flows.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Ericsson Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Competitive salary package (13+ months).
- 15 annual paid leaves.
- Flexible working time.
- Health package covers yourself and your family.
- Free sports activity clubs.
- Opportunities to work in branches worldwide.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ericsson
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
