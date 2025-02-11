Tuyển Cloud Engineer Ericsson làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

About this opportunity:

As part of the Ericsson team, you will join our dynamic team as an Integration Engineer, where you'll play a critical role in delivering high-quality network integration solutions. You will work on signalling across Packet Core, IMS, and 5G networks, focusing on system integration, testing, troubleshooting, and ensuring seamless connectivity. This position offers the chance to collaborate with cross-functional teams and interact closely with clients to optimize and innovate their network systems.

What you will do:

1. Network Integration and Testing:

- Prepare, implement, and execute test cases for system integration, upgrades, migrations, and expansions.

- Ensure smooth integration of signaling protocols and core network functions, including authentication, QoS, charging, and policies.

- Perform troubleshooting and take corrective actions to maintain service quality.

2. Technical Expertise:

- Integrate Packet Core and IMS network functions with a focus on QoS, charging, and billing flows.