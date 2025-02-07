Tuyển Cloud Engineer 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

Mức lương 800 - 1,200 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Noi Bai IZ, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD

• Analyze and optimize manufacturing processes to enhance efficiency and productivity.

• Collaborate with engineering and production teams to develop and implement process improvements.

• Conduct root cause analysis on production issues and implement effective solutions.

• Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations throughout the production process.

• Assist in the development and execution of process documentation.

• Train production staff on new processes and quality assurance protocols.

• Ensure the production follows the in-out Quality procedure.

• Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry trends and advancements to inform process enhancements.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 3 years of experience in mechanical engineering, preferably within the manufacturing sector.

• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field.

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a focus on process improvement.

• Familiarity with manufacturing processes and quality systems in the aviation industry is an advantage.

• Proficiency in CAD/Solid Work software and process simulation tools.

• Excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

• Ability to manage projects effectively and meet deadlines.

Tại 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

