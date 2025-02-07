Tuyển Cloud Engineer 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: Noi Bai IZ, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD
• Analyze and optimize manufacturing processes to enhance efficiency and productivity.
• Collaborate with engineering and production teams to develop and implement process improvements.
• Conduct root cause analysis on production issues and implement effective solutions.
• Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations throughout the production process.
• Assist in the development and execution of process documentation.
• Train production staff on new processes and quality assurance protocols.
• Ensure the production follows the in-out Quality procedure.
• Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry trends and advancements to inform process enhancements.
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a focus on process improvement.
• Familiarity with manufacturing processes and quality systems in the aviation industry is an advantage.
• Proficiency in CAD/Solid Work software and process simulation tools.
• Excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
• Ability to manage projects effectively and meet deadlines.
Tại 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
