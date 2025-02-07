Tuyển Cloud Engineer 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
800 - 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Noi Bai IZ, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD

• Analyze and optimize manufacturing processes to enhance efficiency and productivity.
• Collaborate with engineering and production teams to develop and implement process improvements.
• Conduct root cause analysis on production issues and implement effective solutions.
• Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations throughout the production process.
• Assist in the development and execution of process documentation.
• Train production staff on new processes and quality assurance protocols.
• Ensure the production follows the in-out Quality procedure.
• Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry trends and advancements to inform process enhancements.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 3 years of experience in mechanical engineering, preferably within the manufacturing sector.
• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a focus on process improvement.
• Familiarity with manufacturing processes and quality systems in the aviation industry is an advantage.
• Proficiency in CAD/Solid Work software and process simulation tools.
• Excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
• Ability to manage projects effectively and meet deadlines.

Tại 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot. 24,25,26 Noibai Industrial Zone, Quang Tien, Soc Son, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

