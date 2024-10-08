Tuyển Cloud Engineer Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. V1000 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. V1000 TOP CÔNG TY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/10/2024
Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. V1000 TOP CÔNG TY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lotte Tower, 54 Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi, Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Collaborating with engineering and development teams to evaluate and identify optimal cloud solutions.
• Modifying and improving existing systems.
• Designing, developing, and deploying modular cloud-based systems.
• Developing and maintaining cloud solutions in accordance with best practices.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Vietnamese nationality.
• English communication skills.
• Degree in computer science or a similar field.
• Knowledge of Clouds: AWS, Azure or Linux (EC2, ECS, Lambda, SQS, etc.)
• Experience in programming at least one of JavaScript (Node.js), Java (Spring)
• Experience working with RESTful web services
• Knowledge or experience of RDBMS, SQL/NoSQL (PostgreSQL, MSSQL, Amazon DynamoDB)
• Azure, AWS certifications preferred.
• Experience with version Control (GIT/ SVN/et.)
• Troubleshooting and analytical skills.
• Good communication and collaboration skills.

Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. V1000 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Career Path Development
• Long-term multi-career roadmap;
• Learning & development (Language Training, Technical Training, Soft-skill Training, On-job Training, etc.)
• Oversea business trips (Japan, China, Singapore, US, Mexico, EU, etc.)
2. Work-life Balance
• Flexible working time that supports work-life balance (Core time: 9:00-16:00; 5 days from Monday - Friday/ week)
• Additional special holiday
3. Compensation package
• Attractive salary
• Competitive bonus package depend on abilities, performance and competencies
• Diversified allowance scheme
4. Wellness
• Well-protected with 24/7 personal accident and medical care insurance;
• Well-designed Annual Health Check-up program;
5. Activities
• Team-building activities; Birthday Party; Year-end party; Sport Day/ Family Day
• Summer Vacation (Trip to famous tourist spots domestic/ overseas,...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. V1000 TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Headquarter: Plot J1-J2 Thang Long Industrial Park, Dong Anh Dist., Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

