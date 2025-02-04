Tuyển Cloud Engineer Wha Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Overall Governance

• Support the implementation of related policies, standards (such as ISO), guidelines, and regulations under the guidance of senior team members to ensure work practices are aligned with organizational policies.

• Assist in the documentation and refinement of department work processes, procedures, and goals to contribute to efficient operations.

• Assist in monitoring and managing assigned tasks or resources to ensure they are effectively utilized and aligned with departmental priorities.

Function-Related Accountabilities

• Technical Support

- Collaborate with the seniors in designing water and wastewater systems, including pipelines, treatment plants, and pumping stations.

- Perform calculations, data analysis under the guidance of the seniors.

- Assist in drafting technical drawings using tools like AutoCAD

- Prepare design documents, including layouts, specifications, and cost estimates.