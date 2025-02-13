Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần VIVU Journeys Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

OUR COMPANY POSITION

Vivu Journeys is a destination management company on the brink of an exciting new venture into the Travel industry. Our CEO founded his first DMC (Destination Management Company) in 1994 and by 2018 the company had expanded outside of its home, Vietnam, to span 11 countries within South East Asia, carrying close to half a million passengers throughout the region that same year. We are delighted to be re-entering the DMC space and this time now operating in UK, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia with bigger plans to expand globally.

Typically, a DMC works as a middleman buying product from hotels, transport and touring companies to sell onto Tour Operators or Travel Agents at a profit. For ViVu, in addition to connecting our partners with key suppliers, we will also be creating and operating our own product and tapping into the other hospitality arms of our Parent company, TMG.

TMG is a leading travel & hospitality business within Asia offering 4 different pillars within travel; DMC, Hotels and cruises – we own 11 hotels and 7 river and sea boats with plans to expand our assets as we move into these new markets; Airlines, we own 3 seaplanes that operate in our homeland Vietnam and are about to embark on an exciting new airline project within Asia; Online – As one of Vietnam’s most successful Online travel Agents, we are industry leaders in technology, developed inhouse.

POSITION PURPOSE