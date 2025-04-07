Tuyển Content Writer Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Writer Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ
- Hồ Chí Minh: toà nhà HT Building, 194
- 196
- 198 Tây Thạnh, Phường Tây Thạnh, Tân Phú, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu
Create and edit marketing content in English for web pages, social media pages, ad materials, video scripts, etc.
Develop engaging posts on social media networks about health trends, nutrition and beauty.
Write creative briefs for influencer campaigns, assist team leader in monitoring campaign performance and deploying deliverables.
Collaborate with other departments to implement digital marketing projects and brand awareness campaigns.
Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Majoring in English language / Marketing, or having English proficiency of at least 7.0 IELTS overall and equivalent.
Careful, creative, and fast-learning
Having a good sense of international social media trends or interest in health/nutrition preferred
Working experience in agencies preferred
Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Professional, dynamic and open working environment with chances of promotion
Social Insurance, Health Insurance and Accident Insurance.
More chances of pay rise within a year
Annual travelling and teambuilding (Vietnam and overseas)
Annual health check
Special gifts on birthday, wedding day, Mar 8, Oct 20, Christmas, and Tet holidays
International Children’s Day and Mid-Autumn Festival gifts for staff’s kids.
Gifts for staff with new-born babies
Special treatment for sick staff
Visit and funeral flowers for staff’s pass-away parents on both sides
Bonus on Tet, holidays, year-end, 13th-month salary, certificate and rewards for staff with excellent performance.
Opportunities to develop professional skills, ability, ideas and experience
Benefits pursuant to the company policy. Other benefits will be negotiated during interview.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
