Tuyển Content Writer Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/05/2025
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ

Content Writer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Writer Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ

Mức lương
13 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: toà nhà HT Building, 194

- 196

- 198 Tây Thạnh, Phường Tây Thạnh, Tân Phú, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu

Create and edit marketing content in English for web pages, social media pages, ad materials, video scripts, etc.
Develop engaging posts on social media networks about health trends, nutrition and beauty.
Write creative briefs for influencer campaigns, assist team leader in monitoring campaign performance and deploying deliverables.
Collaborate with other departments to implement digital marketing projects and brand awareness campaigns.

Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Excellent English writing skills
Majoring in English language / Marketing, or having English proficiency of at least 7.0 IELTS overall and equivalent.
Careful, creative, and fast-learning
Having a good sense of international social media trends or interest in health/nutrition preferred
Working experience in agencies preferred

Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 13-18 million VND + bonus based on KPIs.
Professional, dynamic and open working environment with chances of promotion
Social Insurance, Health Insurance and Accident Insurance.
More chances of pay rise within a year
Annual travelling and teambuilding (Vietnam and overseas)
Annual health check
Special gifts on birthday, wedding day, Mar 8, Oct 20, Christmas, and Tet holidays
International Children’s Day and Mid-Autumn Festival gifts for staff’s kids.
Gifts for staff with new-born babies
Special treatment for sick staff
Visit and funeral flowers for staff’s pass-away parents on both sides
Bonus on Tet, holidays, year-end, 13th-month salary, certificate and rewards for staff with excellent performance.
Opportunities to develop professional skills, ability, ideas and experience
Benefits pursuant to the company policy. Other benefits will be negotiated during interview.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ

Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 194-196-198 Tây Thạnh, P. Tây Thạnh, Q. Tân Phú, Tp.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

