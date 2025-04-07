Tuyển Content Writer Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 13 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: toà nhà HT Building, 194 - 196 - 198 Tây Thạnh, Phường Tây Thạnh, Tân Phú, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu

Create and edit marketing content in English for web pages, social media pages, ad materials, video scripts, etc.

Develop engaging posts on social media networks about health trends, nutrition and beauty.

Write creative briefs for influencer campaigns, assist team leader in monitoring campaign performance and deploying deliverables.

Collaborate with other departments to implement digital marketing projects and brand awareness campaigns.

Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Excellent English writing skills

Majoring in English language / Marketing, or having English proficiency of at least 7.0 IELTS overall and equivalent.

Careful, creative, and fast-learning

Having a good sense of international social media trends or interest in health/nutrition preferred

Working experience in agencies preferred

Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 13-18 million VND + bonus based on KPIs.

Professional, dynamic and open working environment with chances of promotion

Social Insurance, Health Insurance and Accident Insurance.

More chances of pay rise within a year

Annual travelling and teambuilding (Vietnam and overseas)

Annual health check

Special gifts on birthday, wedding day, Mar 8, Oct 20, Christmas, and Tet holidays

International Children’s Day and Mid-Autumn Festival gifts for staff’s kids.

Gifts for staff with new-born babies

Special treatment for sick staff

Visit and funeral flowers for staff’s pass-away parents on both sides

Bonus on Tet, holidays, year-end, 13th-month salary, certificate and rewards for staff with excellent performance.

Opportunities to develop professional skills, ability, ideas and experience

Benefits pursuant to the company policy. Other benefits will be negotiated during interview.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Quốc tế Hoàn Mỹ

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin