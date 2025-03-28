Tuyển Content Writer i3 DVR International Inc. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Develop and maintain technical documents, including but not limited to user manuals, installation guides, API documents

• Work closely with developers, designers, product managers, and other stakeholders to gather information

• Convert complex documentation to easy language for multiple audiences

• Incorporate animation, illustrations, or photographs to increase users’ understanding of the products

• Manage and organize documentation resources, ensuring that all materials are up-to-date, clear, consistent and accurate

• Other ad-hoc duties as assigned

• Communicate and report directly to leader in VN and Canada (chat, e-mail, and document)