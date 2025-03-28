Tuyển Content Writer i3 DVR International Inc. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

i3 DVR International Inc.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/04/2025
i3 DVR International Inc.

Content Writer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Writer Tại i3 DVR International Inc.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: No. 30 Ap Bac Street, Ward 13, District Tan Binh, HCM City

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Develop and maintain technical documents, including but not limited to user manuals, installation guides, API documents
• Work closely with developers, designers, product managers, and other stakeholders to gather information
• Convert complex documentation to easy language for multiple audiences
• Incorporate animation, illustrations, or photographs to increase users’ understanding of the products
• Manage and organize documentation resources, ensuring that all materials are up-to-date, clear, consistent and accurate
• Other ad-hoc duties as assigned
• Communicate and report directly to leader in VN and Canada (chat, e-mail, and document)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education/Training Required
• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Linguistics, Journalism or equivalent work experience in software development company
Required Job Skills

Tại i3 DVR International Inc. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại i3 DVR International Inc.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

i3 DVR International Inc.

i3 DVR International Inc.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: No. 30 Ap Bac Street, Ward 13, District Tan Binh, HCM City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

