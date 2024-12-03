Tuyển Content Writer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/01/2025
Content Writer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Writer Tại Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam

Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Cống Quỳnh, Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Research, write, and edit high-quality blog posts, articles, and technical guides on topics related to blockchain, AI, and streaming technologies.
Create clear, engaging, and technically accurate content tailored to the target audience.
Optimize content for SEO, including keyword research, metadata optimization, and internal linking.
Collaborate with technical teams to understand complex concepts and translate them into user-friendly content.
Continuously review and update existing content to maintain accuracy and relevance.
Analyze website performance metrics to evaluate the success of content strategies and adjust accordingly.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as a content writer for technical companies, especially in blockchain, AI, or related fields.
Portfolio showcasing previous projects and achievements, including SEO-focused content.
Strong understanding of SEO best practices and the ability to optimize websites for search engines.
Excellent research skills and the ability to grasp technical concepts quickly.
Exceptional written and verbal communication skills in English.
Proficiency in content management systems (CMS) like WordPress is a plus.
Ability to work independently, meet deadlines, and adapt to a fast-paced environment.
Knowledge of Web3, decentralized technologies, or streaming platforms.
Experience creating long-form technical guides or whitepapers.
Familiarity with tools like Google Analytics, Ahrefs, or SEMrush to measure and improve content performance

Tại Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary 15-30 million VND depending on ability.
Professional and dynamic working environment.
Off Saturday, Sunday and holidays according to Vietnamese regulations.
Friendly colleagues, opportunities to learn and apply modern and updated technologies.
13th month salary.
Company trip.
Provide snacks at work.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, tòa nhà Vimedimex, 246 Cống Quỳnh, phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

