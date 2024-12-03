Tuyển Content Writer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Cống Quỳnh, Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Research, write, and edit high-quality blog posts, articles, and technical guides on topics related to blockchain, AI, and streaming technologies.

Create clear, engaging, and technically accurate content tailored to the target audience.

Optimize content for SEO, including keyword research, metadata optimization, and internal linking.

Collaborate with technical teams to understand complex concepts and translate them into user-friendly content.

Continuously review and update existing content to maintain accuracy and relevance.

Analyze website performance metrics to evaluate the success of content strategies and adjust accordingly.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as a content writer for technical companies, especially in blockchain, AI, or related fields.

Portfolio showcasing previous projects and achievements, including SEO-focused content.

Strong understanding of SEO best practices and the ability to optimize websites for search engines.

Excellent research skills and the ability to grasp technical concepts quickly.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills in English.

Proficiency in content management systems (CMS) like WordPress is a plus.

Ability to work independently, meet deadlines, and adapt to a fast-paced environment.

Knowledge of Web3, decentralized technologies, or streaming platforms.

Experience creating long-form technical guides or whitepapers.

Familiarity with tools like Google Analytics, Ahrefs, or SEMrush to measure and improve content performance

Tại Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary 15-30 million VND depending on ability.

Professional and dynamic working environment.

Off Saturday, Sunday and holidays according to Vietnamese regulations.

Friendly colleagues, opportunities to learn and apply modern and updated technologies.

13th month salary.

Company trip.

Provide snacks at work.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam

