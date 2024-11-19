Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Motorist Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Chung cư Sadora , số 2 , đường số 13, Thủ Đức

We are looking for an enthusiastic Client Sales Executive to contribute in generating sales for our company. You will be responsible for closing sales deals over the phone and maintaining good customer relationships.

1. Responsibilities

● Develop and manage good relationships with prospective and existing customers and dealers.

● Understand clients’ needs and present offers and deals to them over the phone, and provide advice on available solutions.

● Manage and follow through the entire sales process.

● Promote a positive brand image of Motorist by maintaining a high level of customer service and professionalism.

● Enter and update customer information in the database.

● Go the “extra mile” to meet sales quota and facilitate future sales.

● Proven experience as telesales representative or other sales/customer service role.

● Proven track record of successfully meeting sales quota preferably over the phone.

● Good knowledge of relevant computer programs and telephone systems.

● Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

● Outstanding negotiation skills with the ability to resolve issues and address complaints.



Qualifications

● Bachelor's degree

● 1 year experience in a sales related role, preferably in telesales

● Outstanding verbal communication skills and a positive attitude

● Excellent telephone etiquette

● Personable and friendly tone of voice

● Good command in English.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Motorist Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Attractive salary with high raise every year, 13th month salary, bonus according to company's business situation

● Social insurance, Health insurance, Unemployment Insurance: will be paid in gross salary

● Minimum 15 days paid leave per annum and increase 1 day of leave per year of service

● Team building, tea and dessert event every month.

● Free snack, tea and coffee

● Free English class, advanced courses, sport activity...

● Working from: 10:00 am to 18:00 pm. Non-working days: Vietnam Public Holidays

● Provide working device and other necessary for works.

