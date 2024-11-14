Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Văn phòng quận 11 - Cao ốc Khải Hoàn - 624 Lạc Long Quân, Phường 5, Quận 11

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

- Handle inquiries via Chat and Email spanning various services such as Health Screening, GP Service, Home-based, Teleconsult, Online/App/Web, Test Results, Price inquiries, Fitness, Vaccination, Post Health Screening,...

- Collaborate closely with the team and clinics to ensure seamless customer service operations.

- Proactively follow up with customers to address ongoing issues or inquiries, demonstrating a commitment to customer satisfaction.

- Analyze customer feedback and prevalent issues, presenting insights to customer for continuous improvement.

Working hours: (choose one suitable shift)

Morning shift: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM (6 days/week, with either Saturday or Sunday off)

Morning shift:

Afternoon shift: 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM (6 days/week, with either Saturday or Sunday off)

Afternoon shift:

Overtime may be required, including working on Lunar New Year holidays.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-Upper- intermediate English and above

-Customer Service Experience at least 1 year and above

-Understanding of diversity

-Customer-centric approach

-Knowledge of Medical Terminology is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Average income: 8.000.000 - 10.000.000vnd/ month (salary + allowance)

Full participation in social, health, and unemployment insurance

Annual salary review

Year-end bonus

Special shift allowance (afternoon shift)

Annual leave (including during the probation period)

Parking card

Regular health check-ups

Company trips

Participation in company activities (year-end party, sports day, etc.)

Union benefits (holiday gifts, birthday, wedding, and childbirth allowances)

Professional working environment

Stable, long-term employment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin