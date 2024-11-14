Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Chăm sóc khách hàng

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Văn phòng quận 11

- Cao ốc Khải Hoàn

- 624 Lạc Long Quân, Phường 5, Quận 11

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

- Handle inquiries via Chat and Email spanning various services such as Health Screening, GP Service, Home-based, Teleconsult, Online/App/Web, Test Results, Price inquiries, Fitness, Vaccination, Post Health Screening,...
- Collaborate closely with the team and clinics to ensure seamless customer service operations.
- Proactively follow up with customers to address ongoing issues or inquiries, demonstrating a commitment to customer satisfaction.
- Analyze customer feedback and prevalent issues, presenting insights to customer for continuous improvement.
Working hours: (choose one suitable shift)
Morning shift: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM (6 days/week, with either Saturday or Sunday off)
Morning shift:
Afternoon shift: 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM (6 days/week, with either Saturday or Sunday off)
Afternoon shift:
Overtime may be required, including working on Lunar New Year holidays.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-Upper- intermediate English and above
-Customer Service Experience at least 1 year and above
-Understanding of diversity
-Customer-centric approach
-Knowledge of Medical Terminology is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Average income: 8.000.000 - 10.000.000vnd/ month (salary + allowance)
Full participation in social, health, and unemployment insurance
Annual salary review
Year-end bonus
Special shift allowance (afternoon shift)
Annual leave (including during the probation period)
Parking card
Regular health check-ups
Company trips
Participation in company activities (year-end party, sports day, etc.)
Union benefits (holiday gifts, birthday, wedding, and childbirth allowances)
Professional working environment
Stable, long-term employment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: CVPM Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

