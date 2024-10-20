Tuyển Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/11/2024
INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD

Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Handling Air and Sea export and import shipments.
• Checking and issuing all related documents for outbound and inbound shipments.
• Submit SI, VGM to shipping lines and file AMS/ACI/ISF on time.
• Send B/L to clients and Pre Alert to Oversea partners for checking.
• Issuing the debit note/invoice to customers/ oversea partners.
• Tackle relevant issues.
• Follow up the shipment’s journey until delivery of cargo to destination.
• Input data on the internal system.
• To take up additional tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Prefer experience with 2-3 years in freight forwarding company.
2. Good collaboration and multitasking skills, highly discipline and can take the pressure.
3. Computer skill is required
4. Have experience in Sea export is priority.

Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Healthcare Benefit & Social-Accident Insurance.
- Attractive Salary with 13th month reward.
- Working in friendly and motivated environment.
- Having 12 days off per year.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD

INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2Fl., No. 108 Hong Ha, Ward 2, Dist. Tan Binh, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-customer-service-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job214081
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Nhân Lực Quốc Tế Hoàng Minh
Tuyển Giáo viên Công Ty CP Nhân Lực Quốc Tế Hoàng Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công Ty CP Nhân Lực Quốc Tế Hoàng Minh
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Thanh Hóa Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 92 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Cửa Hàng Trưởng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH KFC VIỆT NAM
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán kho CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT MAY PHI LOAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT MAY PHI LOAN
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZEGAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZEGAL VIỆT NAM
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân Viên Phiên Dịch Tiếng Trung thu nhập 10 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh CHI NHÁNH HỒ CHÍ MINH - CÔNG TY TNHH ASTART MEDIA
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế Toán thu nhập 14 - 18 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công ty TNHH Big Belly
14 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân Viên Đào Tạo thu nhập 10 - 11 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh CÔNG TY TNHH LASERA
10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sale thu nhập 7 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh RESORTS INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG DATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG DATA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Specialist thu nhập 17 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA CHẤT HYOSUNG VINA
17 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI HÀ SƠN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI HÀ SƠN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 10 - 14 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh App Sben - Công ty TNHH GOHIHEI
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Dược/Y tế/Sức khoẻ/Công nghệ sinh học Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân Viên Bán Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công Ty TNHH Youcan
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÀNH THÀNH CÔNG - BIÊN HÒA làm việc tại Kon Tum thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÀNH THÀNH CÔNG - BIÊN HÒA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH CRYSTAL BAY DISCOVERY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH CRYSTAL BAY DISCOVERY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Tài Chính thu nhập 15 - 40 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Nhân Thọ Prudential Việt Nam Pro Company
15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
9 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT GIA CÔNG ĐAN LEN MINH THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT GIA CÔNG ĐAN LEN MINH THÀNH
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân Viên Điều Phối Dự Án thu nhập 7 - 9 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh CÔNG TY TNHH HEDIMA
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sale Thị Trường thu nhập 10 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC PHẨM TÍN PHÚC
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kỹ Thuật Điện thu nhập 8.5 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội CÔNG TY TNHH AGTV SIMED
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kinh Doanh Thị Trường thu nhập 8 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC PHẨM SWISS VITA
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám Đốc Tài Chính thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công ty CP Beta Media
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 9 - 14 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công ty TNHH JOJOBA
9 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân Viên Đặt Lịch Hẹn thu nhập 9 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công ty TNHH Venesa
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm