Tuyển Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Handling Air and Sea export and import shipments.

• Checking and issuing all related documents for outbound and inbound shipments.

• Submit SI, VGM to shipping lines and file AMS/ACI/ISF on time.

• Send B/L to clients and Pre Alert to Oversea partners for checking.

• Issuing the debit note/invoice to customers/ oversea partners.

• Tackle relevant issues.

• Follow up the shipment’s journey until delivery of cargo to destination.

• Input data on the internal system.

• To take up additional tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Prefer experience with 2-3 years in freight forwarding company.

2. Good collaboration and multitasking skills, highly discipline and can take the pressure.

3. Computer skill is required

4. Have experience in Sea export is priority.

Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Healthcare Benefit & Social-Accident Insurance.

- Attractive Salary with 13th month reward.

- Working in friendly and motivated environment.

- Having 12 days off per year.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD

