Tuyển Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Handling Air and Sea export and import shipments.
• Checking and issuing all related documents for outbound and inbound shipments.
• Submit SI, VGM to shipping lines and file AMS/ACI/ISF on time.
• Send B/L to clients and Pre Alert to Oversea partners for checking.
• Issuing the debit note/invoice to customers/ oversea partners.
• Tackle relevant issues.
• Follow up the shipment’s journey until delivery of cargo to destination.
• Input data on the internal system.
• To take up additional tasks as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Good collaboration and multitasking skills, highly discipline and can take the pressure.
3. Computer skill is required
4. Have experience in Sea export is priority.
Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Attractive Salary with 13th month reward.
- Working in friendly and motivated environment.
- Having 12 days off per year.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INTERFREIGHT LOGISTICS CO LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI