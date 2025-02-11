Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Kjtt Việt Nam chiêu mộ nhân tài Customer Service & Operation (Leader/Senior) – làm việc độc lập tại văn phòng Hồ Chí Minh
Job Description
- Check buying costs air/sea/domestic; update rate FCL/ LCL/ Air/ Trucking from Shipping lines, Co-loader, Agents for Sales Dept.
- Prepare Freight/ Local handing Quotation and report to Korean Manager Salesman.
- Booking air/sea cargo with shipping lines/co-loader and inland transport operators
- Handling air/sea documents for import/ export shipments: check invoice/packing/bill, send A/N for import, submit SI, make bill, send pre-alert for export, make debit note, input data system, check SOA, make payment…
- Contact with relative parties to trace shipment status and ensure shipment on board/ deliver on schedule and report to direct manager if any issue happen.
- Update cargo status to customer and support to solve concern problem if have.
- Maintain and develop relationship with customers, explain to customers about forwarding/logistics/custom clearance process and solution to solve problems (if any), understand customers’ needs and co-ordinate to fulfill their needs.
- Building and maintain strong relationships with carriers, co-loaders, suppliers…
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI