Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam

Customer Success

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Kjtt Việt Nam chiêu mộ nhân tài Customer Service & Operation (Leader/Senior) – làm việc độc lập tại văn phòng Hồ Chí Minh
Job Description
- Check buying costs air/sea/domestic; update rate FCL/ LCL/ Air/ Trucking from Shipping lines, Co-loader, Agents for Sales Dept.
- Prepare Freight/ Local handing Quotation and report to Korean Manager Salesman.
- Booking air/sea cargo with shipping lines/co-loader and inland transport operators
- Handling air/sea documents for import/ export shipments: check invoice/packing/bill, send A/N for import, submit SI, make bill, send pre-alert for export, make debit note, input data system, check SOA, make payment…
- Contact with relative parties to trace shipment status and ensure shipment on board/ deliver on schedule and report to direct manager if any issue happen.
- Update cargo status to customer and support to solve concern problem if have.
- Maintain and develop relationship with customers, explain to customers about forwarding/logistics/custom clearance process and solution to solve problems (if any), understand customers’ needs and co-ordinate to fulfill their needs.
- Building and maintain strong relationships with carriers, co-loaders, suppliers…

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TTC Tower, 19 Duy Tân

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-customer-success-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job304091
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 17 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Customer Success Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 17 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Customer Success Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ROVI HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ROVI HOLDINGS
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH IDENTALSOFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 200 - 700 USD CÔNG TY TNHH IDENTALSOFT VIỆT NAM
200 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Australia Pathway Consulting (APC Viet Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD Australia Pathway Consulting (APC Viet Nam)
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success TC Shipping Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TC Shipping Co.,ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 500 USD KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center)
400 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 400 USD Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC
300 - 400 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ phần PITO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ phần PITO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Vietnam Agribusiness Limited (VAL) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vietnam Agribusiness Limited (VAL)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel IDC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm