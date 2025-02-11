Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH KJTT Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Kjtt Việt Nam chiêu mộ nhân tài Customer Service & Operation (Leader/Senior) – làm việc độc lập tại văn phòng Hồ Chí Minh

Job Description

- Check buying costs air/sea/domestic; update rate FCL/ LCL/ Air/ Trucking from Shipping lines, Co-loader, Agents for Sales Dept.

- Prepare Freight/ Local handing Quotation and report to Korean Manager Salesman.

- Booking air/sea cargo with shipping lines/co-loader and inland transport operators

- Handling air/sea documents for import/ export shipments: check invoice/packing/bill, send A/N for import, submit SI, make bill, send pre-alert for export, make debit note, input data system, check SOA, make payment…

- Contact with relative parties to trace shipment status and ensure shipment on board/ deliver on schedule and report to direct manager if any issue happen.

- Update cargo status to customer and support to solve concern problem if have.

- Maintain and develop relationship with customers, explain to customers about forwarding/logistics/custom clearance process and solution to solve problems (if any), understand customers’ needs and co-ordinate to fulfill their needs.

- Building and maintain strong relationships with carriers, co-loaders, suppliers…