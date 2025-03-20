Tuyển Customer Success TC Shipping Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TC SHIPPING is a member of many independent, ambitious and fast growing global logistics networks with strong & worldwide presence in Africa, Asia, Europe, India Sub Continent, Middle East Asia, North & South America and Oceania. Our scope of business covers seafreight, airfreight, customs clearance, trucking, packaging… and other shipping-related one; enable us to provide customer with a wide range of services tailor-made to meet all the shipping needs of companies engaged in global trade. In which, LCL consolidation is our main focus. And in close relationship with carriers, airlines and warehouse, we can offer customer very competitive FCL/air... rates at the best service. Our website www.tc-shipping.com.vn will give you a detailed picture of our worldwide activities.

To expand business transaction, we are looking for suitable candidates for the below positions:

DOCUMENTATION & CUSTOMER SERVICE STAFF:

*** Responsibilities:

• Follow up import / export shipments from a to z.

• Communicate with customers & oversea agents for any shipment related issues.

• Other tasks assigned by Operation Manager.