Tuyển Customer Success TC Shipping Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TC Shipping Co.,ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/04/2025
Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại TC Shipping Co.,ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 6TH FLOOR, 191 TRUONG VAN BANG STREET, QUARTER 1, THANH MY LOI WARD, THU DUC CITY, HOCHIMINH CITY, VIETNAM

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

TC SHIPPING is a member of many independent, ambitious and fast growing global logistics networks with strong & worldwide presence in Africa, Asia, Europe, India Sub Continent, Middle East Asia, North & South America and Oceania. Our scope of business covers seafreight, airfreight, customs clearance, trucking, packaging… and other shipping-related one; enable us to provide customer with a wide range of services tailor-made to meet all the shipping needs of companies engaged in global trade. In which, LCL consolidation is our main focus. And in close relationship with carriers, airlines and warehouse, we can offer customer very competitive FCL/air... rates at the best service. Our website www.tc-shipping.com.vn will give you a detailed picture of our worldwide activities.
To expand business transaction, we are looking for suitable candidates for the below positions:
DOCUMENTATION & CUSTOMER SERVICE STAFF:
*** Responsibilities:
• Follow up import / export shipments from a to z.
• Communicate with customers & oversea agents for any shipment related issues.
• Other tasks assigned by Operation Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University or college graduate (major in Foreign Trade, Economics, Maritime or Transportation is preferable).

Tại TC Shipping Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TC Shipping Co.,ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 1st Floor, Viconship Saigon Building, No. 6-8 Doan Van Bo St, Dist 4, Hochiminh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

