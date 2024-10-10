Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 USD

Mức lương 1 - 3 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà GHTK, 8 Phạm Hùng, Mễ Trì, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 USD

– Responsible for analyzing data to get insights into customer behavior, product trends, and overall business performance, power the growth of customer acquisition & retention through data-driven decisions;

– Identify key consumer insights and collaborate with Product teams to design customer experiences or programs;

– Build data visualization reports, providing accurate information to help relevant departments understand business operations and optimize processes;

– Update the latest trends and data modeling, reporting, and analytics methods.

IV. OTHER INFORMATION

– Working hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and alternate Saturdays.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

– Minimum 5 years of working experience in the field of data analysis, experience working with ERP projects, using AI and Data mining technology;

– Experience working on projects related to e-logistics, e-commerce, and sellers is an advantage;

– Strong proficiency in using data analysis tools and techniques to understand business trends, patterns, and regularities from customer data;

– Ability to work with Big Data, logical thinking, detail orientation, good organizational skills, ability to multitask, withstand high pressure;

– Strong SQL skills;

– Strong knowledge of statistical methods and use of one of the tools Airflow, Git, Jupyter, H2O, or Datahub is a plus;

– Experience working with Jira and Visualize;

– Priority is given to candidates with Master’s degrees in Economics, Statistics, Information technology and systems, Information, or similar disciplines.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

– Competitive salary: Up to $3000/month (Negotiable, and periodically reviewed based on your capacity); Bonus for Lunar New Year, New Year, other holidays, and outstanding achievements;

– Social insurance and health insurance;

– Young and dynamic working environment;

– Work with a highly specialized technology team, and have the opportunity to maximize your abilities;

– Continuously receive training on knowledge and skills related to the Company’s areas of operation;

– Diverse collective and entertainment activities (Football club, games, curling, ...); annual team-building event;

– Full benefits are guaranteed according to current Law and the Company’s regulations;

– Be empowered, self-determined, and have enough space to develop yourself in a typical E-Logistics environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM

