Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm
Working with other departments to get business requirements.
Take care BI project related to KV Products
Reporting and Data Visualization with Power BI
Carrying out tasks from various Data Analytics types to create a full picture of story data tells and make informed decisions.
2+ years of relevant experience focus on data-related tasks
Ability to work with business & technical stakeholders
Analytical thinking, business sense, and communication skills
SQL and Data Visualization (PowerBI, Tableau, etc
Fundamental mathematical knowledge (statistics, probabilities)
Database and Data Warehouse, Statistics and Probability
Domain product analytics.
Top salary range in the market (willing to negotiate)
Compensation, a 13th month salary depending on employee’s performance
Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)
Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance ( from level senior according to the company\'s regulations)
Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for employee’s relatives
Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance
