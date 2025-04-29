Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/05/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Data Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Working with other departments to get business requirements.
Take care BI project related to KV Products
Reporting and Data Visualization with Power BI
Carrying out tasks from various Data Analytics types to create a full picture of story data tells and make informed decisions.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years of relevant experience focus on data-related tasks
Ability to work with business & technical stakeholders
Analytical thinking, business sense, and communication skills
SQL and Data Visualization (PowerBI, Tableau, etc
Fundamental mathematical knowledge (statistics, probabilities)
Database and Data Warehouse, Statistics and Probability
Domain product analytics.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Top salary range in the market (willing to negotiate)
Compensation, a 13th month salary depending on employee’s performance
Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)
Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance ( from level senior according to the company\'s regulations)
Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for employee’s relatives
Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-data-analyst-thu-nhap-15-25-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job353429
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Masan Consumer Holdings
Tuyển Data Analyst Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Masan Consumer Holdings
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị Y tế Hamemy
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh thiết bị y tế Công ty TNHH Thiết bị Y tế Hamemy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị Y tế Hamemy
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Masan Consumer Holdings
Tuyển Data Analyst Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Masan Consumer Holdings
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Data Analyst BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu BSS Group
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO FACOLOS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO FACOLOS
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần GIMO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần GIMO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Trên 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Secomus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Secomus
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ HEBELA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15,000,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ HEBELA
Tới 15,000,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tới 65 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu Công Ty SmartOSC
Tới 65 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VETC
Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty CP Dược Phẩm Thái Minh Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP Dược Phẩm Thái Minh Pro Company
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tới 65 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH Fetek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Fetek Việt Nam
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Early Start JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu Early Start JSC
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst TurnKey FBA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu TurnKey FBA
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC
1 - 15 USD Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Hộ Kinh Doanh Nguyễn Thị Thanh Tuyền làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Hộ Kinh Doanh Nguyễn Thị Thanh Tuyền
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst GSM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1 USD GSM
800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst 7-Eleven Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu 7-Eleven Vietnam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 USD Navigos Search's Client
4 - 5 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 55,000 USD Crossian
Tới 55,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty CP Kỹ Thuật Dịch Vụ Thành Công làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty CP Kỹ Thuật Dịch Vụ Thành Công
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Synodus
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst ABI Game Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu ABI Game Studio
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst United Nations International School of Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận United Nations International School of Hanoi
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm