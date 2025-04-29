Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Working with other departments to get business requirements.

Take care BI project related to KV Products

Reporting and Data Visualization with Power BI

Carrying out tasks from various Data Analytics types to create a full picture of story data tells and make informed decisions.

2+ years of relevant experience focus on data-related tasks

Ability to work with business & technical stakeholders

Analytical thinking, business sense, and communication skills

SQL and Data Visualization (PowerBI, Tableau, etc

Fundamental mathematical knowledge (statistics, probabilities)

Database and Data Warehouse, Statistics and Probability

Domain product analytics.

Top salary range in the market (willing to negotiate)

Compensation, a 13th month salary depending on employee’s performance

Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)

Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance ( from level senior according to the company\'s regulations)

Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for employee’s relatives

Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance

