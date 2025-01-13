Tuyển Data Analyst Kuehne + Nagel Co., Ltd Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

You will be part of our Contract Logistics team adding your leadership expertise + skills to the delivery of Operational Excellence. Your primary objective will be to provide administrative support across our warehouse +/or distribution activities through a number of different tasks. You will do this by working with a variety of internal + external stakeholders while focusing on the following key objectives:

• To complete all daily administrative duties, including but not limited to processing receipts, taking records, + processing inbound/outbound documentation.

• To ensure the accurate + timely input of all data in our systems, to ensure alignment between our systems + physical inventories.

• To complete all financial tasks such as issuing invoices along with supporting documents, preparation of billing statements, supporting the monthly closing activities + related tasks.

• To receive, issue + dispatch stock, handling communication between customers + team members.

• To ensure activities are in line with standard operating procedures (SOP), working instructions (WI) + in a manner that promotes the safety/ security of the working environment.

• To identify + implement solutions aimed at continuous improvements + cost saving.