Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Bình Dương: Quận 1, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một
Conceptualize, design, and develop outdoor furniture collections aligned with US and Europe market preferences and industry trends.
Stay updated with industry trends, customer preferences, and competitor products to ensure our offerings are innovative and competitive.
Work within project timelines and manage multiple design projects simultaneously.
Research materials suitable for the US and Europe climate to ensure long-lasting, weather-resistant designs.
Create detailed sketches, prototypes, and 3D models, ensuring a smooth transition from design to production.
Collaborate closely with sales, marketing, quality, technical and manufacturing teams to refine designs and oversee prototypes.
Proficiency in design software such as AutoCAD, SolidWorks, SketchUp, or similar tools.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
13th month salary
General health check
Full welfare regime according to state regulations
Gifts on holidays
Working from Monday to Friday
