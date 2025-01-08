Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: Quận 1, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Conceptualize, design, and develop outdoor furniture collections aligned with US and Europe market preferences and industry trends.

Stay updated with industry trends, customer preferences, and competitor products to ensure our offerings are innovative and competitive.

Work within project timelines and manage multiple design projects simultaneously.

Research materials suitable for the US and Europe climate to ensure long-lasting, weather-resistant designs.

Create detailed sketches, prototypes, and 3D models, ensuring a smooth transition from design to production.

Collaborate closely with sales, marketing, quality, technical and manufacturing teams to refine designs and oversee prototypes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

More than 5 years of proven experience in outdoor furniture design, preferably with a portfolio showcasing designs suited for the US and Europe or similar markets

Proficiency in design software such as AutoCAD, SolidWorks, SketchUp, or similar tools.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary

13th month salary

General health check

Full welfare regime according to state regulations

Gifts on holidays

Working from Monday to Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.