Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM

Designer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Quận 1, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Conceptualize, design, and develop outdoor furniture collections aligned with US and Europe market preferences and industry trends.
Stay updated with industry trends, customer preferences, and competitor products to ensure our offerings are innovative and competitive.
Work within project timelines and manage multiple design projects simultaneously.
Research materials suitable for the US and Europe climate to ensure long-lasting, weather-resistant designs.
Create detailed sketches, prototypes, and 3D models, ensuring a smooth transition from design to production.
Collaborate closely with sales, marketing, quality, technical and manufacturing teams to refine designs and oversee prototypes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

More than 5 years of proven experience in outdoor furniture design, preferably with a portfolio showcasing designs suited for the US and Europe or similar markets
Proficiency in design software such as AutoCAD, SolidWorks, SketchUp, or similar tools.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary
13th month salary
General health check
Full welfare regime according to state regulations
Gifts on holidays
Working from Monday to Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Văn phòng F2, Tầng 2, Tòa nhà văn phòng Lô SV-C-08, số 1 đường Tiên Phong 3, khu công nghiệp BW Supply Chain City, Phường Hoà Phú, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-designer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-binh-duong-job277162
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ VIỆT CƯỜNG NHÂN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ VIỆT CƯỜNG NHÂN
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH PHIL INTER PHARMA làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHIL INTER PHARMA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Lee & Suy Vina làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 2,000 USD Lee & Suy Vina
800 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Geuther Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Geuther Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH PHIL INTER PHARMA làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHIL INTER PHARMA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Geuther Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Geuther Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SBY AGENCY làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SBY AGENCY
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm