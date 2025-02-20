Tuyển Digital Marketing AWING Media & Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 1,600 USD

JOB PURPOSE

The Global TA Leader is responsible for developing and executing talent acquisition strategies to attract, recruit, and retain top global talent. This role focuses on two primary functions: Recruitment and Employer Branding, ensuring AWING is positioned as an employer of choice. The Global TA Leader will collaborate with internal stakeholders to enhance the hiring process, optimize candidate experience, and strengthen the company’s global talent pipeline.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Lead Global Talent Acquisition

- Develop and implement a global recruitment strategy, aligning hiring initiatives with business goals and talent needs across key markets (Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan).

- Manage end-to-end recruitment processes, including sourcing, screening, interviewing, negotiating offers, and onboarding top talent.

- Partner with hiring managers and senior leaders to define role expectations and ensure a strategic hiring approach.

- Serve as a trusted talent advisor, providing insights on candidate selection and hiring trends.

- Utilize HR analytics and workforce planning to optimize recruitment efforts and improve hiring - Enhance the candidate experience by leveraging technology-driven hiring solutions and best-in-class hiring practices.