Tuyển Digital Marketing AWING Media & Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 1,600 USD

AWING Media & Technologies
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại AWING Media & Technologies

Mức lương
1,200 - 1,600 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 11 tòa nhà King Building số 7 đường Chùa Bộc, phường Quang Trung, quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,600 USD

JOB PURPOSE
The Global TA Leader is responsible for developing and executing talent acquisition strategies to attract, recruit, and retain top global talent. This role focuses on two primary functions: Recruitment and Employer Branding, ensuring AWING is positioned as an employer of choice. The Global TA Leader will collaborate with internal stakeholders to enhance the hiring process, optimize candidate experience, and strengthen the company’s global talent pipeline.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
1. Lead Global Talent Acquisition
- Develop and implement a global recruitment strategy, aligning hiring initiatives with business goals and talent needs across key markets (Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan).
- Manage end-to-end recruitment processes, including sourcing, screening, interviewing, negotiating offers, and onboarding top talent.
- Partner with hiring managers and senior leaders to define role expectations and ensure a strategic hiring approach.
- Serve as a trusted talent advisor, providing insights on candidate selection and hiring trends.
- Utilize HR analytics and workforce planning to optimize recruitment efforts and improve hiring - Enhance the candidate experience by leveraging technology-driven hiring solutions and best-in-class hiring practices.

Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại AWING Media & Technologies Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AWING Media & Technologies

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, tòa nhà King Building, số 7 Chùa Bộc, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

