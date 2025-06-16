Tuyển Digital Marketing Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD

1. Inspection & Reporting

- To constantly monitor and ensure service compliance of Rentokil Reporting Services.

- To undertake inspections for Rentokil Reporting Services which require regular inspection by a senior or technically competent person from the head office.

- To submit to the QA Supervisor, Client and other relevant parties suitable written reports after the said inspection; and to make appropriate recommendations in which the Company’s treatment expertise can be employed as part of the solution.

- To discuss in full with the Client, the results of all inspections carried out.

- To coordinate with sales in consulting pest control solution for new customers/projects.

2. Quality Assurance

- To assist the QA Supervisor in conducting Branch Service Audits, monitor the status of the Technician Performance Assessment (TPA) Scheme and to assist in any other programs whose sole purpose is to foster Quality work within the Pest Control Division.

3. Vietnam Authorized Product List (APL)

- To assist QA Supervisor in updating Vietnamese APL, coordinate requests on additions and removals from the list. Coordinate with Rentokil procurement department & external chemical suppliers on supporting documents.