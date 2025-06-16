Tuyển Digital Marketing Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD

Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/07/2025
Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company

Mức lương
500 - 600 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 138 Phố Trần Bình, Mỹ Đình 2, Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD

1. Inspection & Reporting
- To constantly monitor and ensure service compliance of Rentokil Reporting Services.
- To undertake inspections for Rentokil Reporting Services which require regular inspection by a senior or technically competent person from the head office.
- To submit to the QA Supervisor, Client and other relevant parties suitable written reports after the said inspection; and to make appropriate recommendations in which the Company’s treatment expertise can be employed as part of the solution.
- To discuss in full with the Client, the results of all inspections carried out.
- To coordinate with sales in consulting pest control solution for new customers/projects.
2. Quality Assurance
- To assist the QA Supervisor in conducting Branch Service Audits, monitor the status of the Technician Performance Assessment (TPA) Scheme and to assist in any other programs whose sole purpose is to foster Quality work within the Pest Control Division.
3. Vietnam Authorized Product List (APL)
- To assist QA Supervisor in updating Vietnamese APL, coordinate requests on additions and removals from the list. Coordinate with Rentokil procurement department & external chemical suppliers on supporting documents.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company

Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Zen Plaza, 54-56 Nguyen Trai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

