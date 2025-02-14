Tuyển Digital Marketing Kingspan Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Kingspan Viet Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Reporting to: General Manager
Direct reports: Yes
Location: Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES
• Promote Kingspan as the leading expert in all aspects of Cold Storage technology and applications.
• Achieve the planned sales volumes, revenue and contributions
• Provide quality reporting and analysis of market trends and general market information relevant to our sector
• Maintain and keep relevant the major projects tracking system with information on key projects, construction investors, and key customers.
• Major project identification and servicing from specification through to contract award and order processing stage.
• Develop marketing initiatives in conjunction with General Manager, focused on new customer development in property development, design & build, specification, contracting sectors
• Provide feedback from the market on new product development ideas and opportunities
• Provide Kingspan information and solutions to contractors, engineers and funders
• Commitment to Kingspan Values of Integrity, Accountability,
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Kingspan Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kingspan Viet Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
