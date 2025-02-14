Tuyển Digital Marketing Kingspan Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Kingspan Viet Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Kingspan Viet Nam

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Kingspan Viet Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing

Reporting to: General Manager
Direct reports: Yes
Location: Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES
• Promote Kingspan as the leading expert in all aspects of Cold Storage technology and applications.
• Achieve the planned sales volumes, revenue and contributions
• Provide quality reporting and analysis of market trends and general market information relevant to our sector
• Maintain and keep relevant the major projects tracking system with information on key projects, construction investors, and key customers.
• Major project identification and servicing from specification through to contract award and order processing stage.
• Develop marketing initiatives in conjunction with General Manager, focused on new customer development in property development, design & build, specification, contracting sectors
• Provide feedback from the market on new product development ideas and opportunities
• Provide Kingspan information and solutions to contractors, engineers and funders
• Commitment to Kingspan Values of Integrity, Accountability,

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Kingspan Viet Nam

Kingspan Viet Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tan Phuoc Ward, Phu My District, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

