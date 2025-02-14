Tuyển Digital Marketing Kingspan Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Reporting to: General Manager

Direct reports: Yes

Location: Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

• Promote Kingspan as the leading expert in all aspects of Cold Storage technology and applications.

• Achieve the planned sales volumes, revenue and contributions

• Provide quality reporting and analysis of market trends and general market information relevant to our sector

• Maintain and keep relevant the major projects tracking system with information on key projects, construction investors, and key customers.

• Major project identification and servicing from specification through to contract award and order processing stage.

• Develop marketing initiatives in conjunction with General Manager, focused on new customer development in property development, design & build, specification, contracting sectors

• Provide feedback from the market on new product development ideas and opportunities

• Provide Kingspan information and solutions to contractors, engineers and funders

• Commitment to Kingspan Values of Integrity, Accountability,