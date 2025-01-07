Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Panasonic Sales Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Panasonic Sales Vietnam
- Hà Nội: No.117 Tran Duy Hung Street, Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District
Panasonic Sales Vietnam is looking for an HR Intern (Talent Acquisition or Internal Communications) with details as below:
1. Talent Acquisition
• CVs search, candidate pool building, market updates:
- Assist recruiters in searching CVs from various sources following defined criteria.
- Collect information/CVs from recruiters and use other sourcing techniques to build up candidate database with set objectives
- Assist the team in conducting researches, talent mapping & updates about competitors & market
• General administration:
- Assist team members with interview arrangement & recruitment data/reports
- Prepare related paperwork for new hires
- Other tasks as assigned
2. Internal Communications:
- Draft, create internal communications content/materials (KV, email updates, newsletter, video, presentation materials, announcement, notice, business news, employees’ sharing, employees’ activities…)
- Maintain and manage internal communications tools, report and channels (Chatbot, yammer…)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
