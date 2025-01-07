Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Panasonic Sales Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Panasonic Sales Vietnam is looking for an HR Intern (Talent Acquisition or Internal Communications) with details as below:

1. Talent Acquisition

• CVs search, candidate pool building, market updates:

- Assist recruiters in searching CVs from various sources following defined criteria.

- Collect information/CVs from recruiters and use other sourcing techniques to build up candidate database with set objectives

- Assist the team in conducting researches, talent mapping & updates about competitors & market

• General administration:

- Assist team members with interview arrangement & recruitment data/reports

- Prepare related paperwork for new hires

- Other tasks as assigned

2. Internal Communications:

- Draft, create internal communications content/materials (KV, email updates, newsletter, video, presentation materials, announcement, notice, business news, employees’ sharing, employees’ activities…)

- Maintain and manage internal communications tools, report and channels (Chatbot, yammer…)