Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Panasonic Sales Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Panasonic Sales Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
Panasonic Sales Vietnam

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Panasonic Sales Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: No.117 Tran Duy Hung Street, Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Panasonic Sales Vietnam is looking for an HR Intern (Talent Acquisition or Internal Communications) with details as below:
1. Talent Acquisition
• CVs search, candidate pool building, market updates:
- Assist recruiters in searching CVs from various sources following defined criteria.
- Collect information/CVs from recruiters and use other sourcing techniques to build up candidate database with set objectives
- Assist the team in conducting researches, talent mapping & updates about competitors & market
• General administration:
- Assist team members with interview arrangement & recruitment data/reports
- Prepare related paperwork for new hires
- Other tasks as assigned
2. Internal Communications:
- Draft, create internal communications content/materials (KV, email updates, newsletter, video, presentation materials, announcement, notice, business news, employees’ sharing, employees’ activities…)
- Maintain and manage internal communications tools, report and channels (Chatbot, yammer…)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Panasonic Sales Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Panasonic Sales Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Panasonic Sales Vietnam

Panasonic Sales Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 100-499 nhân viên

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

