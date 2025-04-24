Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation B.Braun Vietnam Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại B.Braun Vietnam Company Ltd.
- Hà Nội: Thanh Oai Industrial Zone, Khu công nghiệp, Bích Hòa, Thanh Oai, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
“It’s for whom sufficiently Self-motivated, Proactive and Determined candidates to start by own direction on career to pursue further learning and challenges in order to Be Greater at B. Braun Vietnam”
B. Braun Vietnam (BBVN) Fresh Speed Up is a professional training and on-the-job development program for final year student or fresh graduates with less than 1 year of working experience. This program develops young and willing-to-learn talents into the next generation of BBVN employees.
Successful candidates will join a development stint with professional career and coaching plan within chosen department. There will be an assessment with department heads and HR to assess the performance and confirm you to become permanent employee of BBVN.\"
A/ JOB FUNCTIONS:
- Have to be trained Validation process, production process, test method and testing process.
- Support Validation engineer execution validation activities/Validation team.
- Draft validation protocol/report.
- Draft risk analysis for equipment/machine.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại B.Braun Vietnam Company Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại B.Braun Vietnam Company Ltd.
