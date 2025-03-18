Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Head of Interior Design & Construction is responsible for overseeing all design and construction activities, ensuring that projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the required quality standards. This role includes leading the team, managing costs, ensuring regulatory compliance, and maintaining effective communication with clients.

Key Responsibilities:

- Leadership of Design and Construction Department: Direct and supervise the design department to ensure timely delivery, high-quality work, and effective collaboration among team members

- Guidance on Layout and 3D Design: Provide direction on spatial and 3D design, ensuring alignment with customer needs and project requirements

- Revenue Growth Strategies: Develop business strategies, identify new clients, and maintain strong relationships with existing clients to increase company revenue

- Project Schedule, Quality, Safety, and Cost Control: Oversee construction progress, ensure quality standards are met, enforce safety regulations, and control project costs

- Tender Documentation and Quotations: Prepare and submit accurate and timely quotations to clients during the tendering and negotiation process

- Contract Management and Cost Control: Manage project contracts and monitor costs to ensure they do not exceed the allocated budget

