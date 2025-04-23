Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Qorvo Vietnam was established in 2004 and is an emerging leader in multi-billion-dollar power management and intelligent motor drive IC markets. The portfolio of analog and mixed signal System on Chips provides scalable core platforms used in charging and powering embedded digital control systems for industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Their expertise in Power Application Controllers (PAC) and Programmable Analog ICs significantly reduce solution size and cost, improve system reliability and shorten system development cycle-time. The team, which consists of a young and vibrant workforce innovates and enables technology breakthrough in the space of analog and mixed signal integrated circuit design.

RESPONSIBILITIES / AUTHORITIES:

• Qorvo’s Power Management (PM) team designs a broad range of analog power products which include Power Management Units (PMUs) for various applications such as Smartphones, notebooks, Solid State Drive, Digital Camera, IoT, wearable devices to battery management (linear and switching charger for different battery types) and high power DC-DC.

• PM team also design PAC (Power Application Controller) which is a SoC (System on Chip) that focus on high efficiency motor controller for wide range of application such as home appliances, whitegoods, power tools, garden tools, drones.

• As an Analog Design Intern, you will be trained on job with senior and experienced analog design engineers.