Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 4 Tôn Thất Tùng, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Developing curriculum to meet developmental goals and instructional activities. (R/D)

Making teaching plans for the IELTS Program

Preparing and delivering progress reports, record of work done, and formative assessment results within given time frames

Participating in the teacher development program, including IELTS Teacher Training Course and in-service development workshops.

Teach the IELTS Academic focusing on 4 key skills; Be responsible for lesson planning, preparation, assessment of students.

Achieve assigned Key Performance Indicator (KPI) target.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Undergraduate degree (BA or equivalent / higher)

IELTS certificate at least 7.0 Overall with no specific band lower than 6.5

CELTA, TESOL or equivalent recognized entry-level qualification to teach English as a Foreign/Second Language

Experienced teaching IELTS for at least 3 years. (overall levels)

Experienced working as a supervisor at least 1 year.

Contained or experienced participating in developing curriculum / textbooks. (Must)

Tại Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary. Bonus twice a year calculated on the company’ performance.

100% official salary & SHUI during the probation period.

Working with expats from Korean top educational cooperation

Opportunity to have business trip to Korea

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam

