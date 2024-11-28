Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: 4 Tôn Thất Tùng, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Developing curriculum to meet developmental goals and instructional activities. (R/D)
Making teaching plans for the IELTS Program
Preparing and delivering progress reports, record of work done, and formative assessment results within given time frames
Participating in the teacher development program, including IELTS Teacher Training Course and in-service development workshops.
Teach the IELTS Academic focusing on 4 key skills; Be responsible for lesson planning, preparation, assessment of students.
Achieve assigned Key Performance Indicator (KPI) target.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
IELTS certificate at least 7.0 Overall with no specific band lower than 6.5
CELTA, TESOL or equivalent recognized entry-level qualification to teach English as a Foreign/Second Language
Experienced teaching IELTS for at least 3 years. (overall levels)
Experienced working as a supervisor at least 1 year.
Contained or experienced participating in developing curriculum / textbooks. (Must)
Tại Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% official salary & SHUI during the probation period.
Working with expats from Korean top educational cooperation
Opportunity to have business trip to Korea
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam
