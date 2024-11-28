Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam

Giáo viên tiếng Anh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 4 Tôn Thất Tùng, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Developing curriculum to meet developmental goals and instructional activities. (R/D)
Making teaching plans for the IELTS Program
Preparing and delivering progress reports, record of work done, and formative assessment results within given time frames
Participating in the teacher development program, including IELTS Teacher Training Course and in-service development workshops.
Teach the IELTS Academic focusing on 4 key skills; Be responsible for lesson planning, preparation, assessment of students.
Achieve assigned Key Performance Indicator (KPI) target.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Undergraduate degree (BA or equivalent / higher)
IELTS certificate at least 7.0 Overall with no specific band lower than 6.5
CELTA, TESOL or equivalent recognized entry-level qualification to teach English as a Foreign/Second Language
Experienced teaching IELTS for at least 3 years. (overall levels)
Experienced working as a supervisor at least 1 year.
Contained or experienced participating in developing curriculum / textbooks. (Must)

Tại Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary. Bonus twice a year calculated on the company’ performance.
100% official salary & SHUI during the probation period.
Working with expats from Korean top educational cooperation
Opportunity to have business trip to Korea

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Coninco Tower, Số 4 Tôn Thất Tùng, Trung Tự, Đống Đa, HN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ielts-teacher-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job259164
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 21 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR làm việc tại Đắk Lắk thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đắk Lắk Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 40 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Giám sát thi công nội thất Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Brushie Official
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Brushie Official làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Brushie Official
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 56 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 101 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 21 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR làm việc tại Đắk Lắk thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đắk Lắk Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH Pinta Việt nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Pinta Việt nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH Đầu tư và Quản lý H&T làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư và Quản lý H&T
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH HAPPY ENGLISH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HAPPY ENGLISH VIỆT NAM
6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HOÀNG GIA
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công Ty TNHH Giá Trị AROMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Giá Trị AROMA
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Alibaba English Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu Alibaba English Vietnam
6 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty cổ phần giáo dục Edutech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu Công ty cổ phần giáo dục Edutech Việt Nam
2 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH BeeSchool Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH BeeSchool Việt Nam
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH BeeSchool Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH BeeSchool Việt Nam
8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC ĐẦU TƯ INTERNATIONAL CONSULTANCY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC ĐẦU TƯ INTERNATIONAL CONSULTANCY
10 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm